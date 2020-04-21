LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Working from home
The way we work is changing; it is an inevitable corollary of the Covid pandemic. The lockdowns in many parts of the world have already forced millions to work from their homes. The extent to which the pandemic will accelerate teleworking and the emergence of a digital world remains to be seen. While the concept of Work From Home is being bandied about, the question to ask is whether all kinds of work are really amenable to be done from home. A lot of core economic activities are beyond apps, video conferencing, Artificial Intelligence, robots and the like. The range of work humans do and have evolved to do cannot be contracted to the Internet, mostly relied on for ‘home working’ also called ‘remote working’.
The expenditure of human labour in the ‘wider world’, as against home working, is what sustains human populations. We are biologically so constructed that we cannot rely on laptops and smartphones for sustenance, even though they are useful tools for ease of living. The nature of work decides leverage and limitation and where we work and how we work.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
Restricting FDI
This refers to the editorial ‘Red alert’ (April 21). Imposing the Central Government’s approval for FDI inflows from countries with which India shares land borders is a measure to protect the interests of domestic business entities, and it is crucial at a time when the market price of most scrips have been beaten down.
The survival and revival of the various economic activities are key to thwart the adverse impact of the pandemic and, accordingly, the government and other regulators of the economy are promptly executing various relief and stimulus packages. Though the country needs more capital inflows to fund the investments, it is essential to recognise the intentions of these neighbouring countries so as to prevent their economic and political interests prevail upon our national interest.
It is a welcome move by the government, and while continuing the restrictive policy it is imperative to ensure its unbiased implementation.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
Hardship for students
In these uncertain and gruelling times, the student community is confused and worried about their careers, especially management students who were set to take on summer internships.
Even newly graduated students who have been placed in various companies, are seeing their joining dates get postponed. As per the recent notification by the AICTE, students are asked to take up ‘work from home’ internships. However, many students find it difficult to get such internships due to the data privacy factor.
Companies are not entirely comfortable to let go of their data to students whom they have not got the opportunity to personally interact with. The pandemic is not only having an adverse impact on the entire economy but also on the careers of innumerable students who face a uncertain future.
Prerna Vijaykumar
Pune
Classes via TV
The ongoing pandemic has badly affected the education sector and examinations have been postponed until the situation improves. The policy-makers have thus advised teachers to use online classes and mobile apps to reach out to students during the lockdown period.
The move is welcome, wherein students are able to connect with teachers virtually and, thereby, utilise their time in academic activities.
However it should be noted that not many children and students can afford to connect to online classes and mobile apps, for which Internet connection is a must. It would be better if all the students can be reached out to through a common and popular platform.
The policymakers should now frame a detailed timetable for Classes I-V and VI-IX for both CBSE and State boards and instruct the national TV broadcaster to telecast classes live. This will benefit even students in remote parts of the country.
Varun Dambal
Bengaluru
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...