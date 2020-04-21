LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Working from home

The way we work is changing; it is an inevitable corollary of the Covid pandemic. The lockdowns in many parts of the world have already forced millions to work from their homes. The extent to which the pandemic will accelerate teleworking and the emergence of a digital world remains to be seen. While the concept of Work From Home is being bandied about, the question to ask is whether all kinds of work are really amenable to be done from home. A lot of core economic activities are beyond apps, video conferencing, Artificial Intelligence, robots and the like. The range of work humans do and have evolved to do cannot be contracted to the Internet, mostly relied on for ‘home working’ also called ‘remote working’.

The expenditure of human labour in the ‘wider world’, as against home working, is what sustains human populations. We are biologically so constructed that we cannot rely on laptops and smartphones for sustenance, even though they are useful tools for ease of living. The nature of work decides leverage and limitation and where we work and how we work.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

Restricting FDI

This refers to the editorial ‘Red alert’ (April 21). Imposing the Central Government’s approval for FDI inflows from countries with which India shares land borders is a measure to protect the interests of domestic business entities, and it is crucial at a time when the market price of most scrips have been beaten down.

The survival and revival of the various economic activities are key to thwart the adverse impact of the pandemic and, accordingly, the government and other regulators of the economy are promptly executing various relief and stimulus packages. Though the country needs more capital inflows to fund the investments, it is essential to recognise the intentions of these neighbouring countries so as to prevent their economic and political interests prevail upon our national interest.

It is a welcome move by the government, and while continuing the restrictive policy it is imperative to ensure its unbiased implementation.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Hardship for students

In these uncertain and gruelling times, the student community is confused and worried about their careers, especially management students who were set to take on summer internships.

Even newly graduated students who have been placed in various companies, are seeing their joining dates get postponed. As per the recent notification by the AICTE, students are asked to take up ‘work from home’ internships. However, many students find it difficult to get such internships due to the data privacy factor.

Companies are not entirely comfortable to let go of their data to students whom they have not got the opportunity to personally interact with. The pandemic is not only having an adverse impact on the entire economy but also on the careers of innumerable students who face a uncertain future.

Prerna Vijaykumar

Pune

Classes via TV

The ongoing pandemic has badly affected the education sector and examinations have been postponed until the situation improves. The policy-makers have thus advised teachers to use online classes and mobile apps to reach out to students during the lockdown period.

The move is welcome, wherein students are able to connect with teachers virtually and, thereby, utilise their time in academic activities.

However it should be noted that not many children and students can afford to connect to online classes and mobile apps, for which Internet connection is a must. It would be better if all the students can be reached out to through a common and popular platform.

The policymakers should now frame a detailed timetable for Classes I-V and VI-IX for both CBSE and State boards and instruct the national TV broadcaster to telecast classes live. This will benefit even students in remote parts of the country.

Varun Dambal

Bengaluru