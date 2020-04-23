LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

IT sector challenges

This refers to ‘India’s IT sector faces new challenges’ (April 23). Indian IT first came into prominence writing software codes, rolling out ERP software such as SAP and providing customer support for Fortune 1000 companies. Then, cloud-computing providers arrived, forcing even small and mid-sized firms to go on the cloud for standardised services.

Through the last decade, Indian IT saw rapid change in technological environs. Automation and artificial intelligence are posing threats to the way traditional outsourcing companies do business. Newer technologies such as blockchain have compelled IT firms to build and offer solutions quickly to clients and to those who demand products on desktops and mobile devices. Open applications and systems built on open standards are defining the future.

Leading Indian IT firms are diversifying products and showcasing leading ideas in blockchain, AI to clients using innovation hubs, research and development centres, with a view to display differentiated offerings. The future then must lie in the speed of skilling and developing a home-grown appetite for R&D.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Helicopter money

This refers to ‘Helicopter money must be the last resort’ (April 23). The Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdown and job losses are pressuring the government to resort to cash transfer to the underprivileged. The government has already announced stimulus packages and foodgrains to the poor during the lockdown. Crediting the Jan Dhan accounts with ₹500 is hardly a relief. At this juncture, helicopter money policy will be welcomed with stretched hands by the poor and other stranded citizens. Quantitative easing is a circuitous way of enhancing liquidity in the economy.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

A right step

This refers to ‘Attacking healthcare professionals to be a non-bailable offence’ (April 23). This is a right step taken at the appropriate time and would be welcomed by the entire nation. Such attacks would have serious repercussion, including where people would even hesitate to take jobs in the healthcare sector. The attacks on the healthcare professionals must be probed and punitive action taken.

TR Anandan

Coimatore

Cover all front-line workers

The ordinance making acts of violence against medical staff a cognisable and non-bailable offence is welcome. The Centre has made it clear that there would be zero tolerance to any such acts of violence. It was necessary in view of attacks on doctors in the recent past. The law-makers should have also included all front-line workers for such protection. Municipal workers, policemen, healthcare officials and all those who are on the field risking their life to fight the pandemic must be covered.

We as a society must learn to respect law and live in harmony with each other. We need unity, especially in the current situation of utter turmoil.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli

Hyderabad

Oil price crash

In reference to ‘Why oil went negative’ (April 23), it seems pertinent to note that with what might well have been a field day for bears, and the day ending with a record $33 chasm between the WTI and Brent, the June projections for the WTI seem overly optimistic at best, especially when viewed with the global developments vis-à-vis the virus and the projected recovery trajectories. Thus, a further drop in prices might not be any more surprising.

With regard to complete stoppage of production not being a viable option, it would seem that secure storing and stockpiling would be the go-to strategy. As the US’ scope and standard for the same is nowhere close to being on the near or near-far horizon for us, we must look towards prioritising buying cheap and storing en masse, especially being a highly populous, developing economy.

The task of achieving a favourable denouement to this global predicament increases in magnitude with each passing day.

Siddharth Singh

Meerut