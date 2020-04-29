Letters to the editor: April 29, 2020

Investment destination

Apropos ‘Covid presents an opportunity for India’ (April 29). Indeed, the Covid-19 battle is making investors in China contemplate shifting to other countries. As a matter of striking the iron while it is hot, India must use the opportunity under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Cheap labour cost, a streamlined GST system, good market for the FDI investors, and above all, the government’s initiative would make India ‘investor friendly’. Reviving the Project Monitoring Group and making all clearances time-bound will facilitate the new investors. Continuing structural reforms and augmenting infrastructure facilities will facilitate India to gain more on Covid-19 departing investors from China.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Central focus

Apropos ‘Covid presents an opportunity for India’ (April 29).Come May 2,we can expect a huge tranche of economic reforms. The Centre, if it is as innovative as it seeks to be, can boldly leverage the opportunity provided by the global pandemic. The Centre may well step on the purview of States by addressing infrastructure and some other issues. It’s likely that it may succeed in this considerably, given the preoccupation of the States in fighting the health concerns and the huge shortfall in revenue. The Centre could offer a larger share of revenue to States in exchange for a greater role in dual-control subjects.

It’s also important that the centre keeps its ears and eyes open so that it does not lose a similar bargaining power with other nations on trade arrangements.

R Narayanan

Mumbai

Work boundaries

Apropos ‘There can be no going back on WFH’ (April 29). The system of working from home will test the ability of the employees to separate work-related problems from domestic ones. When working at workplace, they could train their mind to compartmentalise. In WFH, they are faced with both simultaneously. Should they focus the work or attend to an ailing family member — the prioritising will be challenging.

Second, many employees went for WFH as they had no option. Whether they would adopt the system in normal times would depend on the kind of experience they have now.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Lift the lockdown

Apropos ‘Should we snap out of the lockdown?’ (April 29). It is a fact that considering the density of population, the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in India compares favourably with most other nations. But the lockdown cannot be continued indefinitely. While a vaccine and cure still seem months away, there is the urgent need for early resumption of economic activity. The poor can not sustain themselves for long on the meagre rations provided by the government. Those who advocate lockdown extension as a ‘play it safe policy’ need to remember the frightening possibility of social unrest it may cause.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Maharashtra politics

This refers to ‘With Governor stalling key decision, Uddhav’s future as CM hangs in the balance’ (April 29). Maharashtra is currently staring at political uncertainty following the Covid-19 crisis, as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to continue in the post if Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refuses to accept the Cabinet’s recommendation to appoint him as a Member of the Legislative Council. Such a stance of the State governor may sever the highly strained political relationship between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. As is well known, Uddhav had taken the oath as CM on November 28 last year though he was not a member of any House in the State legislature. Thus, he had to get himself elected to either of the Houses within six months or step down.

However, as per the media reports, the Maharashtra Aghadi comprising the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena, is highly likely to approach the apex court seeking suspension of the six months’ time limit, in the wake of current extraordinary situation. The State government may also alternatively try to seek the nod of the Election Commission to conduct early elections to the State Legislative Council. Will any of these options work in Uddhav Thackeray’s favour, or will the BJP have the last laugh?

SK Gupta

New Delhi