Letters to the editor

BSNL revival

This refers to ‘Destroying BSNL one more time’ (May 1). The government pumping a whopping ₹70,000 crore of taxpayers’ money to rejuvenate BSNL is incomprehensible. Not according BSNL due and reasonable autonomy in discharging its functions shall soon render it irrelevant and non-competitive.

Allowing private players to source 4G equipments from foreign players is legitimate, but alleging that if BSNL does the same, it shall infringe national security and cause snooping is preposterous and irrational.

In the current context, private players are doing yeoman’s service to the nation by providing fast and almost uninterrupted Internet speed. In the new normal post Covid-19, these service providers shall become indispensable and have to be buttressed further. BSNL can play an instrumental role in this, especially in rural areas. The government’s interference in the rigmarole of modalities of the tender process is uncalled for.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Labour Day

Apropos ‘May Day amidst Covid’ (May 1). Indeed, Covid-19 has hit all kinds of workers. Crores of casual and migrant labourers have lost their jobs and are left stranded without even one square meal a day. Standard workers, both in government and private jobs, are forced to take pay cuts and long-term freeze of dearness allowance. The relief package from the Government and from the employers are not enough to manage the pandemic lockdown. Thus, this May Day not send cheers to the workforce as they make sacrifices and adapt to their new normal. Trade Unions, at this juncture, must look at saving lives and livelihoods of the workers, rather than stirring up trouble.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Crackdown on militancy

This refers to ‘Security agencies change their way of tackling militancy in Kashmir: Report’ (www.thehindubusinessline.com). One genuinely appreciates the reported fact that the security grid placed in Jammu & Kashmir has framed a new Standard Operating Procedure to effectively tackle militancy. Though the new guidelines are not made public as yet, but they have been put in place to contain the rise of miltancy, which inter-alia includes the prevention of militants’ publicity. More importantly yet appreciably, J&K security forces are going to some length to ensure that militants remain unidentified even at the local level.

It was also interesting to learn that more than 50 militants have reportedly been killed in the encounter in 2020, and around 25 militants have been killed after the Covid-19 lockdown was put in place.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Tough times

This refers to ‘It’s time for some hard decisions’ (April 30). The government’s responsibility on taking decisions is quite fairly discharged since the conditions prevailing post-corona virus were difficult to handle. But the problems were quite satisfactorily handled. A natural calamitous occurrence like the coronavirus was unprecedented, and information on its dimension or results was lacking. Hence, taking decisions on important activities was difficult due to the spread of the virus. An abrupt occurrence and lack of adequate information might have contributed to problems, for which no one is to blame.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Transport issues

There is no doubt that the Central government’s decision for allowing the inter-State movement of stranded migrant workers is highly appreciable. But its plan to send them by buses needs to be rethought. Several States opposed the Centre’s plan to send lakhs of stranded migrant workers by buses and demanded that special trains should be run. The number of those who want to return homes is likely to be huge. If the government depends on buses, the process could take a long time. It is possible only through trains. These could be non-stop trains; with seating arrangements made in a way that social distancing is ensured.

H Musaeed

Kolkata