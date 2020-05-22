LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
Cap on airfares
This refers to ‘To stop air fares from soaring, govt imposes cap for 3 months’ (May 22). Partial resumption of domestic flights is a welcome move, this may probably avert many bleeding airlines from shutting down permanently.
However, the capping of fares for next three months by the government is impalpable. Those who have to travel won't mind paying a higher fare. And, in case after three months air travel fails to pick up, will the government provide compensation to ailing airline? Moreover, before boarding all social distancing norms are to be followed, but after embarking passengers are back to square one.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Be wary of China
There is more than meets the eye to China raising objections to India building infrastructure on its side of the line of actual control — ‘Border disputes are a ‘reminder of threat posed by China’ (May 21). China has disputes with almost every country it shares borders with. Right now, it has few friends in the world after the way the coronavirus originating on its land has turned into a global pandemic. Also, sore at the restrictions India has placed on its investments, China may well be plotting to teach India a lesson, both to divert international opinion as well as to shore up domestic sentiments.
In the years leading up to 1962, when India was naively harping on ‘Panchsheel’ and ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’, China was busy preparing for a war that ended disastrously for the former. Having already learnt a costly lesson, India would do well to be wary of China’s designs.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Not pro-economy
Apropos ‘Don’t complicate PF’ (May 22), the government has thoughtlessly ignored the fact that provident fund saving is a powerful tool for ensuring social security to the workers. Juxtaposing this with the tinkering done in other labour laws, it appears that the government is pro-employers but not pro-economy. Almost all the changes proposed so far are aimed at facilitating ease of doing business for the employers.
It is ironical that while employers have been allowed more easier access to loans and capital, employees cannot withdraw their own money from PF unless they fulfil stringent conditions.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Challenges facing MSMEs
With reference to ‘Tapping opportunities amidst a crisis’ (May 22), if MSMEs fail to grab the emerging market opportunities, the fault does not rest with these hapless entrepreneurs but with the lethargic approach of all the designated agencies who are responsible for providing market intelligence, guidance on policy and fast track approvals, paving way for smooth supply chain facilities and adequate credit support.
Their biggest challenge, as correctly evaluated, is facilitating the restart of their operations which are shut for long. To augment quick support and facilitation to these entities, the department should channelise the implementation programme through MSME Development Institutes, RUDSETS and banks/financial institutions under a single window.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
Covid victims
This refers to ‘More than half of Covid-19 deaths in patients above 60’ (May 22). As per latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 64 per cent of those affected were males and 36 per cent females, out of total 1,18,015 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with deaths mounting to 3,572 and the active cases being as high as 66,078. However, amidst such a worrisome scenario, the some consolation could still be derived from the nationwide recovery rate of around 40 per cent. More importantly, 73 per cent of those who died had underlying co-morbidities like heart disease, kidney ailments and diabetes.
But one of the major areas of concern continues to be the non-observance of the personal distancing at various public places, duly aided and supported by the recent relaxations, which could possibly turn out be a ready-made recipe for disaster in the days to come.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
