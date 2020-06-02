LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
Belligerent China
This refers to ‘Handle China’s military intrusion deftly’ (June 2). China’s recent efforts are aimed at strengthening its global involvement in high-technology areas and simultaneously asserting its political stand. While strengthening its relationship with neighbours like Pakistan, it is trying to weaken the relationship these countries have with India.
China is aiming to become a leader of the eastern world. India should study China’s intentions and carefully frame its policies.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Police excesses
This is with reference to the article ‘India has had its George Floyd moments’ (June 2). It is true that police excesses have been on the rise in most countries. One is reminded of the British Raj in India, especially the Jallianwala Bagh massacre where police brutality was it its worst. The George Floyd case has touched hearts across the world. The lockdown in India has also witnessed disturbing incidents of policemen beating up poor migrant workers who in desperation defied curfew orders to reach their homes.
Likewise, we saw police brutality during the anti-CAA protests. What has happened to police reforms? Strong reactions from citizens will help curb such brutal attacks on the public by the police.
TSN Rao
Bhimavaram, AP
Spread of Covid
The total coronavirus cases in the country jumping to around two lakh is a deadly warning to all the citizens that many are not following the basic guidelines issued for safeguarding themselves. The Centre and the States have taken a collective decision to restart the economy, hoping that the citizens would scrupulously follow all the guidelines while commencing their economic activities. The people should fight the corona battle with vigour and courage. It would be difficult for the Centre and States to handle the situation if the virus becomes widespread.
Katuru Durga Prasad Rao
Hyderabad
Sops for MSMEs, farmers
It refers to ‘MSME turnover limit enhanced; support price for paddy hiked’ (June 2). Within a span of one month the government has increased the turnover and investment limit of MSMEs to bring more units under the new definition of MSME. Further, the distress fund of ₹20,000 crore, if utilised judiciously, should help all the MSMEs under stress. And the decision with respect to farmers will help them decide which kharif crop to grow as sowing will pick up with the onset of the monsoon season. The government has increased the MSP for 14 crops. This decision needs to be communicated to the farmers.
Bal Govind
Noida
Digital currency
It has rightly been argued in ‘Gaining currency’ (June 2) that India should move ahead in the direction of introducing a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC).
It is reported that besides China and Sweden, central banks of several countries such as the US, the UK, Japan and the European Central Bank are also exploring technology for this purpose. The Bank for International Settlements has also been discussing CBDCs at length.
To begin with, digital currency can be launched in a limited way for wholesale payments involving government transactions, just like direct benefit transfers. Retail payments can follow subsequently, based on experience gained.
Navin Bhatia
Jaipur
Farmers need support
This refers to ‘Monsoon keeps June 1 date; IMD predicts normal season’ (June 2). Although this is welcome news for the farming community, they are equally sceptical about the manner in which the monsoon will behave. Added to this, the rural folk are grappling with Covid-related issues such as social distancing. With large amounts of foodgrains distributed to the needy during the crisis, the buffer stock has depleted. With severe labour shortage, the government must provide timely support to the farmers, such as supply of farm equipment, failing which there could be a drastic fall in food production.
Rajiv N Magal
Sakaleshpur, Karnataka
