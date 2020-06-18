Letters to the Editor dated June 18, 2020

Chinese aggression

As things stand, both India and China are unlikely to escalate the crisis along LAC into a full- blown military confrontation given the wider repercussions it would have on their economies and international sability. The classic ploy of China, combining military aggression with political moderation, manifested itself in its present offer of talks to defuse the mounting military tension along the LAC warrants a pragmatic response from India.

Growing popular demand for an appropriate retribution, similar to the bombing of a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan following the Pulwama terror strike, is understandable, but it cannot qualify to be a sensible strategy. Unlike Pakistan, China is a much stronger military power than India. However, India reserves the right militarily and diplomatically to take substantive steps to restore the status quo that prevailed elsewhere and along the LAC before China's expansive forward push in April. It is time we send out the message there will be no compromise on our determined national resolve to restore status quo ante on our northern frontiers with China

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Strong message

This refers to ‘India-China stand off: Modi calls for all party meet tomorrow’ (June 18). Prime Minister Modi chose the right words and platform to warn China. In front of all chief ministers during a video conference he sent a strong message of unity.

Without an iota of doubt peaceful relationship between India and China is then need of the hour not only for both the countries, region and the world. But we cannot take things lying down and when China turns a bully. We need to take decisive action so that China thinks ten times before indulging in any misadventure at the LAC. The Prime Minister must share all the details with utmost transparency to gain deeper trust of the opposition leaders.

Bal Govind

Noida

Continue dialogue

The editorial ‘Beyond the sabre-rattling’ (June18) aptly advocates the need for diplomacy and dialogue by India and China.

The continuing stand-off will affect both the countries. India is already reeling under the impact of slowdown and the pandemic, and any war-like situation will only add to the problems. If dialogues fail, India will no doubt have be ready to defend its borders.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Covid inaction

After having achieved limited success in the battle against Covid-19, primarily during the initial lockdown phases, cases have started rising non-linearly. This is because of the implementation of conflicting/inconsistent guidelines such as allowing domestic travel without a hoot for social distancing. The Centre is shying away from tough questions, even as leaders are busy organising virtual poll rallies. State leaders, too, are functioning either irresponsibly or overconfidently.

Being in Stage-2, we are yet to get a rational explanation for the spike in cases, despite the imposition of a prolonged lockdown. Premature statements by elected members tend to foster frustration among people, who have scarified a lot, including their jobs and personal aspirations, only to remain alive. Despite having sufficient lead-time, it is surprising that a robust plan to Covid-test the population in red zones is still a work-in-progress.

Girish Lalwani

New Delhi

Switch to organic

This refers to ‘Amid Covid gloom, farm sector blooms’ (June 18). This implies that the roots of the economy are truly agriculture — the native profession, which can withstand major tribulations unlike many other professions.

However, the report that labour shortage and good rains are spurring herbicide usage this year is dismaying. Perhaps, the time is apt for the farming community to gradually switch over to organic farm practices without the rampant use of chemical fertilisers and related derivatives. Organic produce are healthier and helps improve immunity levels.

Rajiv N Magal

Sakaleshour Taluk, Karnataka

