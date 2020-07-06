Letters to the editor dated July 6, 2020

Judicial reforms

This refers to ‘Pandemic as a springboard for judicial reform’ (July 6). Courts across India are buckling under massive number of pending cases. There is a widespread opinion that justice in India is a lengthy and complex process with unending cycles of monthly visits.

One way to address this problem is to prioritise cases in terms of age and type. Establishing another Supreme Court, with more judges and Benches, can also be considered. Currently, the poor and uneducated bear the brunt of the lengthy judicial process, losing much of their hard-earned money on lawyer fees. This needs to change.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

Covid impact

This refers to ‘The economy is not looking too bad’ (July 6). The common man’s experience during the lockdown has been distressing to say the least. Yet, they have stayed positive and have been tackling the crisis with courage. The government, on its part, should seriously examine the various problems the people are facing and arrive at solutions. This will be helpful if similar situations occur in the future.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

On the right track

This refers to ‘Switching tracks’ (July 6). Indeed, it is a great news to see reforms taking place in Indian Railways. It was long overdue. The Railways does not generate profit and is barely able to meet its yearly expenses due to various reasons. Privatisation of 109 routes will not only improve efficiency but also passenger experience.

Now, the bigger question is whether private companies would be able to make this a viable project. The private players are likely to charge more for tickets and they will have to share their profits with the Railways. Also, the Railways will also run on the same routes within an hour of the private trains. So, the Railways will have to come out with a clear strategy which should be long term and sustainable for both the private players and itself.

Bal Govind

Noida

Level-playing field needed

To open 109 routes for private trains is a good step by government. Post liberalisation, this is the only sector which enjoys complete monopoly. Invariably, all governments have used the Railways to further their political interests so much so that it has been rendered financially unviable. Private bidders ought to be assured on two counts: The government shall accord absolute freedom in deciding the fares; and it must refrain from subsidising the fares for the government-run trains. An analogy can be drawn from oil retailing — even after promises made to the private players and dismantling of the administered price mechanism, the government continues to exercise control over pricing.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Corona-waste disposal

Even in normal times preceding the coronavirus outbreak, the disposal of biomedical waste was a difficult task. In this pandemic time, it has become a far more daunting challenge.

Corona-waste comprises mainly used personal protective equipment — used face masks, tissues, gowns, goggles, gloves, aprons and shoe covers — swabs, needles, syringes, and sanitiser bottles. They pile up as the pandemic accelerates; sometimes they are left in places from where coronavirus can spread.

The corona-waste disposal effort involves risk-free collection of infectious materials and elimination. It is important that the corona-waste is not mixed with other biomedical waste or household litter. It is dangerous to deposit or dump the corona-trash in waste bins, garbage heaps and landfills near human habitation or within human reach. We have responsibility to protect ourselves and others.

Since corona-waste can be virus-ridden, its safe and proper disposal must be integrated into the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and carried out in accordance with the norms laid down by health and pollution control bodies.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

