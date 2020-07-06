Letters to the editor dated July 6, 2020

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Judicial reforms
This refers to ‘Pandemic as a springboard for judicial reform’ (July 6). Courts across India are buckling under massive number of pending cases. There is a widespread opinion that justice in India is a lengthy and complex process with unending cycles of monthly visits.
One way to address this problem is to prioritise cases in terms of age and type. Establishing another Supreme Court, with more judges and Benches, can also be considered. Currently, the poor and uneducated bear the brunt of the lengthy judicial process, losing much of their hard-earned money on lawyer fees. This needs to change.
TSN Rao
Bhimavaram, AP
Covid impact
This refers to ‘The economy is not looking too bad’ (July 6). The common man’s experience during the lockdown has been distressing to say the least. Yet, they have stayed positive and have been tackling the crisis with courage. The government, on its part, should seriously examine the various problems the people are facing and arrive at solutions. This will be helpful if similar situations occur in the future.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
On the right track
This refers to ‘Switching tracks’ (July 6). Indeed, it is a great news to see reforms taking place in Indian Railways. It was long overdue. The Railways does not generate profit and is barely able to meet its yearly expenses due to various reasons. Privatisation of 109 routes will not only improve efficiency but also passenger experience.
Now, the bigger question is whether private companies would be able to make this a viable project. The private players are likely to charge more for tickets and they will have to share their profits with the Railways. Also, the Railways will also run on the same routes within an hour of the private trains. So, the Railways will have to come out with a clear strategy which should be long term and sustainable for both the private players and itself.
Bal Govind
Noida
Level-playing field needed
To open 109 routes for private trains is a good step by government. Post liberalisation, this is the only sector which enjoys complete monopoly. Invariably, all governments have used the Railways to further their political interests so much so that it has been rendered financially unviable. Private bidders ought to be assured on two counts: The government shall accord absolute freedom in deciding the fares; and it must refrain from subsidising the fares for the government-run trains. An analogy can be drawn from oil retailing — even after promises made to the private players and dismantling of the administered price mechanism, the government continues to exercise control over pricing.
Deepak Singhal
Chennai
Corona-waste disposal
Even in normal times preceding the coronavirus outbreak, the disposal of biomedical waste was a difficult task. In this pandemic time, it has become a far more daunting challenge.
Corona-waste comprises mainly used personal protective equipment — used face masks, tissues, gowns, goggles, gloves, aprons and shoe covers — swabs, needles, syringes, and sanitiser bottles. They pile up as the pandemic accelerates; sometimes they are left in places from where coronavirus can spread.
The corona-waste disposal effort involves risk-free collection of infectious materials and elimination. It is important that the corona-waste is not mixed with other biomedical waste or household litter. It is dangerous to deposit or dump the corona-trash in waste bins, garbage heaps and landfills near human habitation or within human reach. We have responsibility to protect ourselves and others.
Since corona-waste can be virus-ridden, its safe and proper disposal must be integrated into the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and carried out in accordance with the norms laid down by health and pollution control bodies.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...