LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Cut in curriculum

The ostensible reason for CBSE’s removal of topics such as secularism, citizenship and federalism from its syllabi for classes 9 to 12 is 30 per cent reduction in the study load of students in this coronavirus pandemic time. But the choice of topics for deletion from course materials raises questions about the motivation behind the move. The justification for the move that it was meant ‘to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps’ begs the question as to why the topics needed to be learnt.

The CBSE has not made clear the rationale behind dropping some subjects as dispensable and retaining some others as indispensable. There is a strong case for every student to have exposure to India’s composite culture — its heterogeneity, diversity and pluralism. It helps in cultivation of tolerance as a virtue. What children learn in their impressionable age moulds and colours their whole life.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

CBSE move

On the face of it, the decision of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) to reduce the syllabus by up to 30 per cent with an objective to reduce the course load for students of Classes 9 to 12 appears to be a step in the right direction. This comes at a time when schools are shut and both teachers and students are grappling with pedagogical and learning challenges, respectively, with no end in sight to their woes. But what we need to understand is that curriculum only serves the utilitarian function of enabling students to pass examinations.

Textbooks are more than an assemblage of facts which have to be memorised and regurgitated in examinations. It is time we evolved teaching methods that encourage students to apply facts to real life problems while encouraging them to seek knowledge.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Battling Covid

The article ‘Is India losing the coronavirus battle?’ (July 9) projects a dismal picture of the spread of the pandemic. A study by MIT in Cambridge has also projected that by March 2021, India could see 2.87 lakh new cases every day. It is time the government came out with a national policy for fighting the pandemic for the next one year, with strict provisions for compliance. The forthcoming Parliament session should discuss this and all political parties should be on board. NGOs and social influencers may be encouraged to convey the seriousness of the problem among the public and exhort adoption of safe practices on a long-term basis.

Navin Bhatia

Jaipur

Indigenously-built aircraft

It refers to ‘Airplanes can give wings to self-reliance’ (July 9). Since we are living in a dynamic and competitive world, pursuing our new-found mission of self-reliance will be possible only when we ourselves develop cutting-edge technologies as good as any other country’s. The suggestion to start developing passenger aircraft may look hugely ambitious, but should surely be given a thought.

The aviation market is expected to grow manifold in the next few years and this will have a multiplier impact on our economy. Yes, we have proven our credibility by designing Tejas, and trainer jet, so it is all about believing in our capabilities and taking the plunge. We should not expect to compete with Boeing and Airbus immediately, but we can surely cater to the needs of our domestic air carriers to start with.

Bal Govind

Noida

Learning from China

China’s earlier ‘The great leap forward’ failed because its macro view was misted and undefined. By thinking small, China was able to take a micro view of its road to industrial growth. It developed small and medium enterprise-oriented industrial zones which played a critical role in facilitating the growth of Chinese SMEs from family operations catering to a local market to global powerhouses. ‘Make in India’ lies in smaller but more innovative hands and minds. For manufacturing pre-eminence, MSMEs need to be pampered.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai