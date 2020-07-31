Letters to the editor dated July 31, 2020

Dispensing of vaccine

This refers to the editorial ‘Vaccines for all’ (July 31). Vaccine should not only be available and accessible but also affordable. Like the polio vaccine, the Covid vaccine should also be dispensed free of cost. This will avert profiteering by unscrupulous elements. Further, many people may be wary of taking the vaccine. Administering it free of cost may motivate many people to come forward. Also, the government must draw up a list of people who need to be given priority in getting the vaccine.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Plan ahead

Many companies are in the race for the development of a Covid vaccine and indications are that more than one manufacturer may be successful. India will be the second largest consumer of the vaccine after China, but developed nations like the US, the UK and Europe have already lined up their requirement for huge quantities of the vaccine. There was difficulty in sourcing H1N1 vaccine by developing countries initially due to stocking up by a few countries. The government should, therefore, try to get maximum number of vials from all sources as the entire domestic production will not suffice for our population.

The government should lobby for equitable distribution of the vaccine among all countries. Much before its launch, the government should decide on the protocol, where frontline warriors, super senior citizens and people with co-morbid conditions are given preference. People in slums and congested areas should also be given importance. The vaccine should be offered free to the poor and at nominal rates for others

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Lacunae in NEP

The first thing that strikes the eye on the NEP 2020 is the proposed Higher Education Commission of India that dispenses with every other autonomous regulator in the sector.

The Commission will have extensive jurisdiction on national education but function under the advisory oversight of the ministry — anyone for autonomy?

The rehashed policy — in doing away with rigid separations between arts, commerce and sciences; curricular and extra-curricular activities; vocational and academic streams — is akin to converting overnight medical clinics to multi-speciality hospitals. Much like moving away from fixed plate meal system to a la carte mode, students would now select subjects of their liking across the streams.

This would exponentially drive the need for infrastructure, funds and quality faculty. Educational institutions in the private sector will thus be at an advantage and push up the cost of education even more.

Government colleges will find themselves worse off as they have neither the funds nor the autonomy to recruit more faculty.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Migrant labour policy

It refers to ‘Time for a national policy on migrant labour’ (July 31). A comprehensive database will go a long way in assessing how many such workers are there in the country as most of them are part of the unorganised sector.

Once we have that, the government can come out with dedicated schemes to help them in case of any crisis and all social benefits can be given to them.

A unique identification number can be linked with their respective Aadhaar cards. Free rations for few months is a good move.

Bal Govind

Noida

Corporate governance

Apropos ‘How NomRem panels can improve governance’ (July 31), Section 178 of the Companies Act casts strategic responsibilities on the Nominations and Remuneration Committee of a listed company, from determining the job specifications of key managerial personnel to their selection and pay. The inherent lacuna seems to be the non-inclusion of members from outside the company in the committee. This diminishes the probability of objective selection with the influence of the chairman of the company playing a key role. The role of the committee in succession planning should not go beyond identification.

YG Chouksey

Pune

