LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

What ails Congress

The editorial ‘Elect your leader’ (August 25) has exposed the current situation in the Congress party. The significant fall in public valuation of the party is due to its not following certain essential values that political parties should while in power and when out of it.

Discipline among members of the party is paramount and so is attaching importance to public issues. Another important issue is to avoid indulging in frivolous criticism of the ruling dispensation. The Congress party especially has failed in these aspects

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Strong leader needed

What will it take for the Grand Old Party to wake up to its seemingly unstoppable slide? Without a proper leader at the helm, it risks over-dependence on the Gandhi family for its survival.

Not discussing the pertinent issues raised in the letter amounts to looking the other way while the house is creaking. Our suspicion is that a cabal wants status quo to protect their turf in the shadow of the family.

The progressive leaders may well desert this lumbering ship to protect their political careers. Let us hope that they conduct these elections this year to find a leader who can carry the torch and give a new lease of life to the party which India needs for the sake of democracy.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru

Differences in open

Though the outcome was a let-down, at least there were differences of opinion openly aired by the Congress leadership team. One can’t imagine a similar discussion being permitted in the BJP.

Intra-party democracy continues to be a rare commodity in the Indian political landscape.

Nandakumar V

Chennai

Delivery of justice

Apropos ‘If the Executive does its job, nobody will come to courts’ (August 25), many cases in India drag on for years by which time either the petitioners lose all hope about getting justice or exhaust all their money on court and lawyer fees. For quick delivery of justice, all the litigations/cases in the courts should be computerised and the working conditions in the courts improved.

Setting up good law colleges and appointment of lawyers and judges purely on merit will go a long way in improving our judiciary. The government should allocate sufficient funds to improve the judicial system. To boost the morale of the people, the government/judiciary should speed up cases against the rich and powerful accused in various cases and prove that in the eyes of law everybody is equal.

There are thousands of under-trials languishing in jails for petty offences. Their trials go on for years because they are unable to hire a lawyer. These cases should be disposed of quickly.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Vagaries of stock market

With reference to ‘Fixing the financial sector-economy disconnect’ (August 25), at a time when there is colossal economic loss due to the pandemic, the stock market going up is rather perplexing. The market movement shows total disconnect between the financial sector and economic performance.

Investors must assess the impact of various factors leading to the unusual surge in stocks of companies, especially of those not backed by strong fundamentals and asset base.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Donations to govt

While the Supreme Court denied CAG audit on the public charitable trust PM CARES Fund, questions remain on operation and transparency. For years we have seen donations made by the public towards national calamities being misused by middlemen. Regarding the PM CARES Fund, the exact amount of donations and a clear break-up of expenditure have not been provided apart from an announcement that ₹3,100 crore had been sanctioned to be spent on ventilators, migrant worker welfare and vaccine development. The donations received must be audited, as the public should know if they have been put to good use.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP