Letters to the editor dated September 11, 2020

Push for toys

This is with reference to ‘Re-scripting India’s Toy Story’ (September 11). One of the ways to encourage our toy industry is by introducing games/toys made by our craftsmen in schools. The craftsmen should be given marketing support so that our indigenous toys/games capture a wider market.

Big corporate houses, as part of their CSR, should be asked to adopt villages/craftsmen known for toy making such as Sawantwadi, Kondapalli, etc. One of the main reasons for the popularity of Chines toys is that they are cheap. If our artisans are encouraged to produce toys in bulk, we can compete with the Chinese both at the national and international levels.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

The lure of metros

Apropos ‘Time to bid adieu to the big city?’ (September 11), while the pandemic has forced people to relocate out of metros, it is premature to call this a permanent phenomenon. Our non-metros suffer from inadequate access to quality healthcare and education, erratic power and water supply, and poor roads. Once the impact of the pandemic subsides, metros will get buzzing again. One swallow does not a summer make.

Nandakumar V

Chennai

De-congest urban areas

Urbanisation without proper planning has caused immense problems at many levels and distorted development. The pandemic is a blessing in disguise as it has forced a reset of our traditional patterns of living and working. Cities are a magnet for many because of employment opportunities. The influx of people into cities that weren’t designed to accommodate such a large population has strained the government’s ability to ensure welfare. The quality of life in many urban centres is deplorably low, and the purchasing power of many with a modest income has diminished dramatically.

With a superior infrastructure and availability of a talent pool, smaller cities and towns can attract investment and employment. The government could also show the way by moving its offices away from the capital. Such a move could become a force multiplier. It is time to de-congest our urban areas and ease the pressure on our limited resources.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru

New audit format

This refers to the editorial ‘Welcome audit reform’ (September 11). Hopefully, the new format for auditors will curb frauds in banks. However, most of the frauds and scams are exposed by whistle-blowers. Frauds cannot occur without the complicity of bank officials. Most importantly, the checks and balances in the system have to be robust and erring officials ought to be given exemplary punishment. Also, the accountability of auditors must be explicitly spelt out. The findings of audit reports must be shared amongst all banks under the watch of the RBI. Apart from being a watchdog, the central bank has to play the role of facilitator and trainer.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

True entrepreneurship

‘Amul plans to usher in a sweet revolution with branded honey’ (September 11) is a much-needed diversification, which will help bail out distressed farmers hit by the pandemic. Every State must contemplate such or similar measures to uplift the livelihoods of their respective farming communities, which have the capacity to produce but are ill-equipped to market them for reasonable profits.

Rajiv N Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Certificates of appreciation

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) deserves compliments for motivating taxpayers by sending Certificates of Appreciation to those contributing appreciably to the tax kitty. But these certificates should be sent within, say, a fortnight of final assessment. Also, the certificates — in bronze, silver and gold categories — should be sent not only via e-mail but also through WhatsApp and, more importantly, on attractive laminated card-paper by Speed Post so that the recipients can display them at their residences or workplaces.

Madhu Agrawal

New Delhi

