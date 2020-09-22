Letters to the editor dated Sept 22, 2020

Opportunity for IT sector

This refers to ‘Pandemic positives for IT’ (September 22). Some of the companies have had to adopt technology out of sheer compulsion. But gradually these companies will realise that technology adoption and digital transformation will only facilitate their work environment and improve productivity. This pandemic has come as a blessing for most IT companies, as business has picked up, especially from domestic clients. Also, it is an opportunity for the IT sector to reduce its dependence on overseas clients.

Bal Govind

Noida

Skilling the workforce

With changing business models and requirements of clients, IT companies have had to strengthen their capabilities over the years to meet the changing demand. Their employees had, for a long time, become complacent with skills that are well past their sell-by date. Many have lost their jobs at different times, but this trend is likely to be accentuated by disruptive events. Companies recognise this upheaval and continue to invest in upskilling their employees. This pandemic has put the spotlight on the need to stay agile and change proactively to remain relevant in these times. The IT sector can continue to flourish only with a capable workforce that can deliver the goods in step with changes.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru

Loan repayment

The offer made by SBI to extended by up to two years home and retail loan repayments is welcome. The income sources of most borrowers would have been been hit due to the lockdown. Also, their expenses must have risen due to medical and other reasons. Repayment of loans at this juncture would have caused even more difficulties. The move by SBI should be followed by other banks too. Also, interest should not be levied during the extended loan-repayment period.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Child labour

This is with reference to ‘Kailas Satyarthi fears upsurge in child labour as pandemic shrivels economy’ (September 22). Even after 73 years of Independence, India has failed to abolish poverty, thus pushing children of impoverished families to child labour. The pandemic has aggravated the problem and will definitely push more children into child labour.

The root causes for child labour are the twin evils of poverty and unemployment. Hence, our government should pay more attention to economic growth which will automatically reduce child labour to a large extent. Children, unfortunately, are employed even by educated families.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Agri marketing

Apropos ‘Hastily hustled farm laws raise question marks’ (September 22), giving farmers a free hand in marketing their produce outside the APMC should be tried out in select States first. This would give an opportunity to understand and resolve the practical hurdles creeping in.

The fear among the farmers in general is that there would be a monopoly of private players, which may put them in a disadvantageous position. To clear the ambiguities, the Centre should have a registry of State-wise agricultural produce and MSP on fixed periodicity.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Need for multilateralism

Speaking at the UN’s 75th anniversary commemoration, Secretary General Antonio Guterres held that Covid-19 has laid bare the world’s fragilities and called for global cooperation to combat the scourge. He also spoke of challenges such as climate change, biodiversity collapse, nuclear armament, and gender inequality. In his words, we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions.

In the context of many countries witnessing the rise of nationalism and putting their interests first the call to adhere to multilateralism assumes added significance. For countries, there is no option but to rise above national interests and rivalries and forge international unity if they are to cushion the pandemic’s effects and get over its uncertainties.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

