LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Limits to protests
This refers to ‘Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: SC on Shaheen Bagh stir’ (October 7). The Supreme Court’s verdict clearly outlines the futility of endlessly holding the general masses hostage to the whims of the organisers. It may be recalled that massive anti-CAA protests had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital last December and the protesters had refused to vacate it despite much persuasion.
Even a Supreme Court mandated three-member team of interlocutors failed to break the ice, much to the discomfiture of the people at large. In fact, the invasion of Covid-19 in Delhi eventually came handy in vacating the areas. The court also went on to observe that Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear the Shaheen Bagh area and it cannot hide behind courts in dealing with such a situation. However, one genuinely hopes that the top brass of the Delhi Police will not let such things happen again in the national capital.
SK Gupta
New Delhi
Making farm reforms work
Apropos ‘How to ease farmers’ fears of the new laws’ (October 7), despite the many reforms by successive governments, the farming community is not out of stress. The three laws enacted by the government will benefit farmers, especially the vulnerable sections, as they will get remunerative prices for their produce. More structural reforms are needed not only in agriculture but also in other sectors connected to it.
It is crucial to educate farmers on the implications of the reforms. The small and marginal farmers have for long fallen prey to greedy middlemen, who have exploited their inability to market the produce at a competitive price, besides facing hurdles in raising funds at affordable cost. The continuation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee until the farm laws get stabilised is necessary to support the farmers.
Meanwhile, the government needs to augment investments in the rural sector to make available robust infrastructure facilities to attract the private sector in rural-oriented manufacturing and trading activities. This will help generate more employment opportunities and raise the earnings of the rural households.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry, Kerala
Give room for discussions
The new farm laws, aimed at ensuring fair price to farmers for their produce, have been lauded by many but their effectiveness depends on how well they are implemented. Doubts about the government’s intention in excluding MSP in the legislation emanate from its actions in the past — demonetisation failing to achieve the much-touted target of recovering black money parked abroad, faltering on payment of GST compensation cess are cases in point.
Also, the government’s practice of not discussing such critical issues with the opposition parties before enacting laws has made it look obstinate. It is hoped that the mass protests by the farmers against the legislation will make the government rethink its apporach to passing laws.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Digital learning
This refers to ‘Education rising on the digital learning curve’ (October 7). It is good to see State governments coming out with various new solutions to cater to the needs of government school children. Since it is not possible to provide digital classes to all the students due to money and other factors, it is more than essential that they come up with some innovative method to bridge the gap. The best way to teach children is to keep them engaged and getting their undivided attention, and most of the States have been successful in achieving that.
Of course, since it is only the beginning, all learning would be one-way. Gradually, the States will have to move towards assessment and it is critical that at that stage other key stakeholders are taken into the loop to ensure that assessments remain a seamless, transparent and useful exercise. Pioneering States like Kerala should come forward to show how they have been reaching out to government school students.
Bal Govind
Noida
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...