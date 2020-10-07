LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Limits to protests

This refers to ‘Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: SC on Shaheen Bagh stir’ (October 7). The Supreme Court’s verdict clearly outlines the futility of endlessly holding the general masses hostage to the whims of the organisers. It may be recalled that massive anti-CAA protests had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital last December and the protesters had refused to vacate it despite much persuasion.

Even a Supreme Court mandated three-member team of interlocutors failed to break the ice, much to the discomfiture of the people at large. In fact, the invasion of Covid-19 in Delhi eventually came handy in vacating the areas. The court also went on to observe that Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear the Shaheen Bagh area and it cannot hide behind courts in dealing with such a situation. However, one genuinely hopes that the top brass of the Delhi Police will not let such things happen again in the national capital.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Making farm reforms work

Apropos ‘How to ease farmers’ fears of the new laws’ (October 7), despite the many reforms by successive governments, the farming community is not out of stress. The three laws enacted by the government will benefit farmers, especially the vulnerable sections, as they will get remunerative prices for their produce. More structural reforms are needed not only in agriculture but also in other sectors connected to it.

It is crucial to educate farmers on the implications of the reforms. The small and marginal farmers have for long fallen prey to greedy middlemen, who have exploited their inability to market the produce at a competitive price, besides facing hurdles in raising funds at affordable cost. The continuation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee until the farm laws get stabilised is necessary to support the farmers.

Meanwhile, the government needs to augment investments in the rural sector to make available robust infrastructure facilities to attract the private sector in rural-oriented manufacturing and trading activities. This will help generate more employment opportunities and raise the earnings of the rural households.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Give room for discussions

The new farm laws, aimed at ensuring fair price to farmers for their produce, have been lauded by many but their effectiveness depends on how well they are implemented. Doubts about the government’s intention in excluding MSP in the legislation emanate from its actions in the past — demonetisation failing to achieve the much-touted target of recovering black money parked abroad, faltering on payment of GST compensation cess are cases in point.

Also, the government’s practice of not discussing such critical issues with the opposition parties before enacting laws has made it look obstinate. It is hoped that the mass protests by the farmers against the legislation will make the government rethink its apporach to passing laws.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Digital learning

This refers to ‘Education rising on the digital learning curve’ (October 7). It is good to see State governments coming out with various new solutions to cater to the needs of government school children. Since it is not possible to provide digital classes to all the students due to money and other factors, it is more than essential that they come up with some innovative method to bridge the gap. The best way to teach children is to keep them engaged and getting their undivided attention, and most of the States have been successful in achieving that.

Of course, since it is only the beginning, all learning would be one-way. Gradually, the States will have to move towards assessment and it is critical that at that stage other key stakeholders are taken into the loop to ensure that assessments remain a seamless, transparent and useful exercise. Pioneering States like Kerala should come forward to show how they have been reaching out to government school students.

Bal Govind

Noida