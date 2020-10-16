LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

The TRP farce

This refers to the editorial ‘TRP-edoed again’ (October 16). TRP rating, despite being flawed and replete with conflict of interests, is one the decisive factors for advertisers. However, for entertainment, with the internet and penetration of mobile and OTT platforms, people are finding it more convenient and affordable to switch from the conventional mode of mass communication.

At least this trend is conspicuous among millennials. The way TV channels conduct themselves shall become history sooner than later. Therefore the shelf-life of TRP rating agencies seems to be getting over and there is no need to disband them.

Also, consumers are more informed and don’t get easily swayed by deceptive advertisements. The key to survival for any company is to render value for money and this is disseminated by word of mouth, which is now one’s social media platform.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Not tamper-proof

The startling revelations about the blatant misuse of the TRP system by a few English television channels in a bid to garner huge advertisement revenue should serve as a wake-up call for the state authorities to initiate concerted steps to rein in brazen manipulated practices by television channels. Since the existing TRP system is not tamper-proof, it needs to be dismantled in favour of a system which capitalise on the advances in DTH technology. It is time television channels turn their focus on improving the content and quality of their programmes so as to fullfil the entertaining and education needs of the viewing public.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

UK-India ties

This refers to ‘Time to step up UK-India trade partnership’ (October 16). The UK is now on a steady line to refurbish trade relations with India, with a roadmap to free trade agreements.

The ties between the two countries are excellent in the healthcare, digital data services, food, and chemical sectors. The joint venture between the two nations to develop a Covid vaccine and India’s provision of medicine and face masks to the UK are symbols confirming the strong partnership. The pandemic has taught a global lesson in establishing good economic and social bilateral relations between countries.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Purchasing power

This refers to ‘Centre is to borrow ₹1.1 lakh crore and on-lend to States’ (October 6). The Centre, in the present circumstances, should examine various options to put more money in the hands of the people, especially with the approaching festival season. The pandemic has rendered many people jobless and they are struggling to make ends meet.

Among the options the government has is expanding the currency in circulation. This could have an inflationary impact, though.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Food security

Apropos ‘Sowing the seeds for a better food future’ (October 16), despite the execution of several reforms in the economic and social realms, the dividing line between the haves and have-nots has been increasing and, in the process, widening poverty.

Also, starvation and undernourishment are on the rise at a time when immunity is vital to protect the population from the attack of the pandemic.

While politicians are bickering over the recently enacted farm laws, they seem indifferent towards building a robust system to remove the roadblocks to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items to the vulnerable sections of society.

Eradication of poverty and making available nutritious food to ensure the population stays healthy is imperative to thwart infectious ailments, besides keeping people away, especially youngsters, from lifestyle diseases.

Focussed attention from the policymakers and administrators are paramount to execute actions to improve productivity and supply of healthy food items to the millions of people who are facing starvation and malnutrition.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala