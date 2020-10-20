Letters to the editor dated October 21, 2020

Tackling air pollution

This refers to the news report ‘State govts should fight air pollution jointly’ (October 20). More than strict rules, educating people on the hazards of air pollution will be more effective in controlling pollution in cities. Without people’s co-operation and awareness, problems relating to air pollution cannot be solved.

When the public transport system is good, people are less likely to take out their private vehicles. This will not only reduce traffic but also pollution levels and fuel consumption. Point-to-point services should be encouraged for people who have fixed hours of work like government servants, bankers, and teachers.

The odd-even scheme of the Delhi Government has worked well and should be introduced on an experimental basis in other cities. Car pooling, using public transport system, encouraging children to walk to school, etc., must be given emphasis.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Clearing MSMEs’ dues

Apropos ‘Centre nudges 2,800 large corporates to clear dues of MSMEs by Oct-end’ (October 20), it is imperative to extend impetus to the MSME sector and get the economy on the recovery path. The sector has considerable potential to generate jobs, exports and trigger consumption-led growth. Despite several measures, micro units, which function mostly in the informal sector, are unable to raise institutional credit and end up borrowing from moneylenders at high interest rates. The government needs to ensure smooth flow of credit to these vulnerable units.

While the corporate sector is a major buyer of the products of MSMEs, the inordinate delay in settling payments to the units are affecting their working capital management and, in turn, the margins of the units. The Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) needs to be optimally used by the MSMEs to ensure timely cash-flow.

A large number of MSMEs lack the financial literacy for tax planning, keeping proper books of accounts, etc. There’s a need to strengthen training for the promoters so as to enable them manage their business better.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Starved of cash

The Centre urging corporates to pay off the dues to MSMEs is a welcome move as otherwise these units would be forced to shut their units as most of them are starved of cash. The healthy operation of MSMEs is vital not only from the employment angle but also because most of the products produced by them are vital to keep the wheels of the economy running. The Centre should set up an agency to take care of the payment issue of MSMEs rather than intervene in an ad-hoc manner.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Disrupting harmony

Apropos ‘It’s no more a country for ekatvam’ (October 20), it’s incomprehensible how all hell broke loose over the innocuous Tanishq ad. The moot point is: Can a TV advertisement promote “love-jihad”, as alleged by the bigots? Are advertisements so potent that it can indoctrinate the viewers? These are creative works and giving a communal colour is misplaced. The country has a syncretic culture where people from all regions and faith coexist and live in harmony. This antipathy to a particular religion, for sure, is not the reflection of the country’s mood but of a few anti-social elements who seldom miss any opportunity to keep the communal cauldron boiling.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

IT majors shine

This refers to ‘Resilient show’ (October 20). Indeed, the four IT majors have showcased their ability to convert pandemic pessimism to optimism by winning alternative businesses like cloud computing from business transformation initiatives. In the process, they have augmented their revenue rather than sustain a deep cut in the same. They have made both structural and temporary changes to their business models.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

