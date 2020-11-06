Letters to the editor dated November 6

Rescue fund for firms

This refers to ‘How about a rescue fund for firms?’ (November 6). There are many firms in the country that have been affected badly due to Covid and some of them had pre-existing problems. They are craving for financial support, and a rescue fund needs to be explored for protecting these ventures. These include airlines, commercial complexes, media, malls, and real estate projects.

While many of them need financial support to resuscitate themselves, there are hundreds of real-estate projects languishing due to slump in price and demand. Many middle-class buyers are hit due to this condition of the industry and home loan defaults are likely.

Revival of these projects will create huge employment opportunities and also demand for materials. The government should launch a separate real estate rescue fund to take care of real estate projects that are held up or on the verge of abandonment.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Livelihood survey needed

It is time to examine the working of firms, especially MSMEs, post the lockdown in various parts of the country due to Covid. A comprehensive survey on the professional as well as social life of various sections of the people, especially in rural areas, should be undertaken to find out the problems being faced by the people and the extent of relief being made available to them. This can help States initiate steps to provide relief where necessary.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

US elections

Apropos ‘On the knife’s edge’ (November 6), like in 2016, poll pundits once again have been proven wrong in the US. They predicted that President Donald Trump would lose in a big way but the election is turning out to be a cliffhanger. While Democrat Joe Biden is leading at this juncture, Trump is unlikely to give up easily and as expected he has knocked the doors of courts to intervene. One hopes violence does not erupt and the transition is smooth. Whatever may be the outcome of the elections, the US cannot afford to ignore India considering the ever-growing threat China is posing in the region.

Bal Govind

Noida

Ties must continue

There appear to be multiple reasons for the major shift of support from Republicans to Democrats. The US has witnessed close to 250,000 deaths due to Covid-19. The Trump administration could have tightened its health and supervisory mechanism to reduce such high casualties. The George Floyd issue could have been handled better, and the slump in the economy due to Covid should not have been attributed to the influx of foreign nationals. Whether it is Blue or Red, India needs a strong ally like the US to counter a belligerent China.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Farmers’ woes

Apropos ‘The farm quandary’ (November 6), the author aptly brings to the fore the plight of the farmers who are unable to fix the prices of their own produce, which are dictated by middlemen. Growing urbanisation and fragmented land-holdings will push agriculture further into the doldrums. The new agri laws are a step in the right direction, but they will benefit the farmers only when there is consolidation of holdings and cluster farming, for which technical support and mechanisation are needed.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Generating jobs

This refers to ‘Why Modi needs his version of New Deal’ (November 6). Creating employment for the unskilled and casual labourers badly hit by the pandemic can be best done by focussing on infrastructure-building.

This is the right time to construct roads, storage facilities, and focus on maintenance of railway tracks/stations, airports, etc. Also, employment can be generated in the health sector by appointing more nurses, para-medical staff, etc. Various programmes that have been withheld, especially in the cottage and handicraft sectors, need to be restarted.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

