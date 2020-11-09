LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Donald Trump, the maverick

With reference to ‘How democrats....’ (November 9), Donald Trump’s performance is remarkable in terms of numbers. Unlike his predecessors, in a span of just three years, he had managed to alienate almost every foreign nation, deeply polarised his own country and exacerbated the fall out from a vicious pandemic.

He could poll 71 million votes yet missed a second term by the thinnest of margins. Given the complex electoral architecture of the US that allows inordinate sway to the judiciary, he is set on filing multiple suits to leverage gaps in varied mix of statewide election statutes. His ability to read the tea leaves in partisan politics, keep his operating style martinet and corporate and yet be unpredictable to fetch him a privilege that no other leader would ever dared to grab. Odds are stacked against him and his belligerence may well outlast his reputation which his party badly needs for a resurgence. The maverick Trump remains a case study for political pundits.

The NPA quagmire

With reference to the Editorial ‘Not true and fair’ (November 9), the probability of a large volume and amount of standard assets going bad shortly can’t be ruled out due to non-application of the income recognition and assets classification norms on the standard loans which were under the extended moratorium period ended on August 31 and it will not only distort the financial position of the banks but also erode the wealth of the investors who had relied on financial statements which are lacking a fair state of affairs. Besides, in case of erosion in net worth, and since the government is the majority owner of the public sector banks, it will have to infuse capital.

The ravaged economic activities and the possibility of a huge rise in the bad assets of banks will adversely affect the funding of stimulus packages as envisaged by the government.

However, the economy is showing recovery, and therefore it is imperative to ensure uninterrupted availability of credit to continue the momentum.

The banks and banking regulator need to be stringent in complying with the IRAC norms to prevent the loss of confidence of the depositors and investors.

Building up the faith of the depositors and investors is paramount to sustain the growth of the banks and economic growth.

Calling for a Blue Diwali

With reference to article “Have yourself a Blue Diwali” (November 9), following our ancient diet with plenty of healthy food and beverages, practising yoga, are the only ways to cure/prevent diabetes.

The increase in the incidence of diabetes is due to a faulty lifestyle which encourages eating processed food, consumption of aerated drinks, sitting long hours in office, and lack of exercise.

Educating people to adopt a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to eat traditional Indian food which is rich in all ingredients required for a healthy body/mind is the only way to combat diabetes. Encouraging cottage industries and hotels dealing with traditional Indian food, encouraging Ayurveda medicines are some of the ways to deal with diabetes. The Covid pandemic has made people aware of the importance of health, eating healthy and traditional food.

One is amused to learn about a pro-sugar campaign in which the government may have tacit support. Sugar is a slow poison and needs to be shunned even by non-diabetic persons.

On the one hand the world is already in the throes of a raging pandemic and on the other, the sugar industry is promoting its interests. This is also ethically and morally wrong. The government ought to act and clamp down on it.

