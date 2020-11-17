LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
BJP on a roll
Apropos ‘After Bihar, it’s now Bengal chalo for BJP’ (November 17), there is no doubt that the BJP would be buoyant after the Bihar victory as it has substantially improved its tally from the 2015 elections. But the NDA must not forget the fact that it has barely managed to cross the half-way mark in terms of the number of the seats required to form the government, and that the JD(U) has fared poorly.
In the 2019 general elections, the BJP managed to win 18 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal, which was solely on account of the Modi wave. And one should not forget that State elections are fought on completely different issues and taking on Mamata Banerjee, one of the tallest mass leaders in the country, will not an easy task for the BJP. It is definitely going to be an intense election.
Meanwhile, one hopes the BJP government at the Centre focusses on core issues like economic revival.
Bal Govind
Noida
RCEP: Exercise caution
This refers to ‘RCEP: A calculated miss’ (November 17). Given the current relationship between India and China, it is unlikely that India will have second thoughts about joining the RCEP. We must adopt a ‘think before you leap’ attitude. No member country should have power to call the shots. Quality of goods cannot be compromised, and trade deals should not impinge on the patent rights of manufacturers.
Considering the economic slump and de-growth in GDP post the pandemic, India can consider joining RCEP only if it does impact domestic trade which is slowly limping back to normalcy.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
Suu Kyi must act
The emphatic victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in Myanmar’s general elections, suggesting her undiminished popularity among the masses, has now bestowed upon her an important onus of effecting Myanmar’s transition to a full-fledged democracy.
Rather than take concrete steps to keep the powerful military under check during her stint as state councillor since 2015, Suu Kyi had played safe.
That she didn't raise her voice against the military’s alleged brutal atrocities against Rohingya Muslims which left thousands of them dead besides leading to their mass exodus to neighbouring countries had justifiably dented her image as a crusader of democracy.
Now she has her tasks cut out to reform the 2008 military-drafted constitution in which the Army wrote in a role for itself in government and national politics.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
AI in energy sector
This refers to ‘Battling climate change: AI can lead the way for energy solutions’ (November 17). Making use of AI and machine learning will help speed up the shift towards renewable energy, which is crucial as oil and coal imports are draining our exchequer. AI can reduce the operational costs in generating solar and wing energy.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Clear the tracks
It’s frustrating that farmer organisations in Punjab are refusing to stop their agitation against the three central farm laws passed by Parliament in September. Notably, the Railways has cancelled a number of passenger/goods trains. Their unabated agitation, reportedly at the behest of the Punjab government, has resulted in the Railways suffering a loss of ₹1,670 crore. How come the Railways has thus far remained a silent spectator even as these agitators, largely composed of commission agents (artiyas), are unauthorisedly occupying the rail tracks between Ambala and Chandigarh? Also, why should rail commuters be put through hardship?
Last week, negotiations between agitating farmers and the Centre failed. Another conciliatory meeting has been scheduled for November 18, and one hopes there’s some positive outcome. Should the proposed talks also fail, then the Narendra Modi government should take some quick and concrete steps to get the rail tracks in Punjab cleared.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
