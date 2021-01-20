Letters to the editor dated January 20, 2021

Advantage small investors

With reference to the news report ‘Equity MF investors continue to book profits’ (January 20), this is favourable from the point of view of the small investors. There is also the favourable aspect of judging the quality of various investment schemes and making investments in the schemes by studying the details of the unit and investing in good ones. As for the scheme itself it is a very welcome one in raising funds for government. Fund operators must publish the various details of the performance of the various funds so that investors can make informed decisions on the choice of funds. It is also necessary for SEBI to keep a watch over the performance of the various funds and offer valuable comments on them for helping investors.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Pulses economy

With reference to the article ‘Building a viable value chain for pulses’ (January 20), India is the largest producer, consumer and importer of pulses in the world. It accounts globally for 90 per cent of tur , 65 per cent of gram and 37 per cent of masoor by area and 93 per cent, 68 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, by production. But this heavily pulses-centric nation also has a price sensitive market, consumers demand more pulses if incomes rise and vice versa.

And given that pulses are highly sensitive to vagaries of weather, the market invariably tends to be unstable.

As cultivation is largely done by small and marginal farmers, who lack risk-sharing ability to deal the price — supply-demand fluctuation, credit availability remains the constant concern. MSP has proved to be of limited succour.

We have been addressing the supply/demand and pricing of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and sugarcane in separate modules as and when one or the other poses a cyclical problem.

While we tend to address distress in each sector in isolation but fall back on generic solutions; ad hoc export restrictions, out of sync imports, etc.

These befuddle sowing plans of the farmer, only to be trapped in a cycle of supply/demand mismatch.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

A win for the ages

It is a great pleasure to see that the Indian cricket team led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli has achieved a significant milestone in clinching the Test series against Australia 2-1 without some of the main batsmen and bowlers. Who said that test match is boring?. The viewers were at their feet during the last minutes of the match.

The youth exhibited a marvellous batting display in the fourth Test in which team Australia set a target of 328.

They proved that the absence of their main players did not deter them and took on the the Aussie bowlers some of whom are world class.

Not all the fans were hopeful of India reaching the target. At one point of time a draw seemed a more likely result but the younger players thought otherwise and belied all our expectations.

Kudos to all players with special praise for the youngsters.

Hats off to the captain and the team. They deserve all the praises.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram (AP)

Commendable ITC plans

With reference to the news report “Harvesting herbs: ITC to expand MAPs program” (January 20), this is another creative move by ITC after its e-Choupal initiative, which even the government must take forward.

With the traditional medicinal system gaining momentum post Corona, cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants must become a supplementary source for farmers.

Lawmakers must permit leasing of farm lands so that large uncultivated areas can be put to productive use which will help farmers financiallye.

Rajiv N Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

