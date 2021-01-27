Letters to the editor dated January 27, 2021

Content creators mean business
A reprehensible act
This refers to the editorial ‘Capital shame’ (January 27). The eruption of violence during the tractor parade is reprehensible and the blame squarely lies on the leaders of the agitation who were grossly mistaken by assuming that the farmers will be disciplined. The incident, though not planned, did remind one of the Babri Masjid demolition.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Rudderless protests
That the otherwise peaceful protests of farmers against the three contentious farm laws should descend into such chaos and violence is unfortunate. The images of protesting farmers breaking barricades and storming the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort have obviously dealt a big blow to the farmers’ movement. The protest of farmers, which gained respect and support for being scrupulously sober and peaceful, has now become rudderless.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu
Nation’s image hit
The violence witnessed on Republic Day has left an indelible scar on the ethos of the nation, apart from putting the country in poor light before the international community. To what extent other countries have taken note of the day's happenings in New Delhi is evident from the call by US President Joe Biden to MAerican ciitzens in Delhi to take care of their personal safety without getting caught in the violence.
N Vijayagopalan
Thiruvananthapuram
Crop rotation beneficial
This refers to ‘After regulated cropping, Telangana now asks farmers to frequently rotate crops’ (January 27). This needs to be viewed positively and scientifically. Being an unorganised activity, crop production and rotation must be linked to market demand without compromising on soil health and crop quality.
The immediate reaction by a farmer leader that the step would be more advantageous for big players is uncalled for.
State g Governments across the country must collaborate with agriculture universities to implement the suggestion scientifically so as to yield maximum benefit for the farmers who are in dire need of proper guidance.
Rajiv N Magal
Halekere Village, Karnataka
Axing income tax
Apropos ‘Time to shelve personal income tax’ (January 27).
Personal inçome tax is generally paid by the salaried class and the cost of administering this tax is disproportionate to the revenue generated. Nevertheless, it is not time to abolish the tax totally as it cannot be presumed that it will increase bank deposits and reduce black money as still people will have to explain disproportionate assets.
The excess liquidity may find its way in other avenues like equity markets.
However, there is scope for simplification of personal income tax by reducing the number of slabs and tax rates besides doing away with deductions and exemptions.
Many professionals and small businesses have large amount of cash transactions and their income should be brought under the tax umbrella.
Besides, the contentious issue of taxing agricultural income needs to be looked into at least for higher levels.
M Raghuraman
Mumbai
Rights and duties
Apropos ‘Invoking the Preamble in times of protest’ (January 27), rights and duties go hand in hand. However, while fundamental rights were included in our Constitution at the drafting stage itself, the fundamental duties of the citizens were added in 1976 only. Yet, while the rights are enforceable in courts of law, the duties are not as they are placed in the Directive Principles of the Constitution. It is as such not surprising that we have become more assertive about our rights while most of us are not even aware of our Constitutional duties.
For example, the very first duty speaks of respect for the National Flag and we know what the farmers did to it on Republic Day. Unless we as citizens do justice to our duties we cannot claim to swear by the Preamble of the Constitution.
YG Chouksey
Pune
