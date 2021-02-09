Letters to the editor dated February 9, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Threat to democracy
This refers to ‘Democracy means scrutiny and debate’ (February 9). Most governments tend to usurp non-existent powers under the pretext of national security being paramount over every other liberty. Post the abrogation of Article 370, politics in Jammu and Kashmir was left to hibernate, and to cap it, the Internet was shut down. It is not enough to hold elections or open up digital channels.
The liberty to freely express oneself is being restricted on the grounds of “right not to be offended”.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Twitter tussle
Twitter is reverberating with hash-tags and comments from some foreign celebrities in support of farmers’ protest and against the farm laws. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs gave a strong statement that it will take legal action against twitter if those comments are not removed immediately. The film and sports fraternity came in support of the government immediately.
It is better that both sides find a solution and not allow the stir to prolong any longer to protect the interests of the nation and also preserve India’s image in the international community.
V Nagendra Kumar
Hyderabad
Crisis in Myanmar
Apropos ‘Turbulence in Myanmar’ (February 9), ever since the country came into existence democratic rule has always taken a back-seat. It is the military that has been ruling the country, and so the recent events do not surprise.
India needs to tread carefully as it is an open secret that Myanmar's military leadership will have close relations with China and it will have serious ramifications for peace in the region. In a goodwill gesture, India has supplied 1.5 million Covid vaccines to Myanmar and now it should hope that democracy prevails at the earliest for the larger interest of the region.
Bal Govind
Noida
Four-day week
This refers to ‘Government open to 4-day work week’ (February 9). At first glance, the government’s proposition appears to be a flight of fancy and a brainchild of policymakers (read babus) to serve their own vested interests.
A country where much of the enterprises come under the informal sector where workers are exploited to the hilt, such tweaking of laws will have little impact on their well-being. It will only prompt more and more enterprises to shift to the informal sector, as the new law shall force them either to recruit more manpower or cough up overtime charges, thereby raising the cost of production.
The government ought to be mindful that employment is more widespread in the primary and secondary sectors where blue collar workers outnumber the white collar ones.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Respect nature
This is with reference to ‘Understanding a Himalayan tragedy’ (February 9). The Dhauliganga deluge is a reminder that we should respect nature. Reckless altering of mountain terrains, cutting down of trees, and releasing toxic substances into the environment are playing havoc with nature and causing disasters.
Our elders have always taught us to respect nature, however man’s greed for more comforts has resulted in mindless modernisation/urbanisation.
This has led to rising incidence of floods, earthquakes, etc., hurting both the environment and human life. If this is not stopped, we will have to face more disasters.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Farmers must get real
It was extremely frustrating to observe that while the Prime Minister talked about the farmers’ issues during his reply to the Presidential address in Parliament, the farmers’ side kept harping on the legalisation of MSP.
The protesting farmers sticking to their original demands do not augur well from the perspective of national interest. Let us hope that some wiser counsel prevails soon.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
