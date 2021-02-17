Letters to the editor dated February 17, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Sell, or simply close
With reference to the Editorial ‘Strategising disinvestment’ (February 17), the Budget and later pronouncements by the government have been bold and pragmatic. In some cases selling companies will fetch nothing and these need to be simply shut down to cut losses.
PSUs in telecommunications serve neither strategic nor business objectives. BSNL has been bleeding profusely with losses reported at over ₹39,000 crore during April-December 2019. BSNL has neither the ability, nor attitude to succeed in a fiercely competitive market. The huge drain of taxpayers money should be halted forthwith. India’s loss making postal service though archaic and inefficient, serves the vast rural population which private players may not.
V Vijaykumar
Pune
Amazon’s plans
This refers to the report ‘Amazon to make a TV device near Chennai’. The question here is: why does the Centre and private players become hyperactive when elections come closer. The PM was on inauguration spree in Tamil Nadu and now Amazon is keen to set up its first device manufacturing line near Chennai. It looks like companies are either being cajoled or coerced to set up units in poll bound States. The government ought to accord priority to the States which need requisite push and it can nudge investors accordingly.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Sedition belittled
Apropos to the Viewsroom column “Enemy of the state” (February 17), the speed with which the government is invoking the provisions of the outdated Sedition-related law and that too without adequate evidence to sustain it has made the law look ridiculous in public eye.
The charge weakens the case of the government further allowing courts to grant bail and later acquittal in most cases — the conviction rate is merely 3 per cent.
The government seems to think that any protest against its policies (as in the case of farmers’ agitation against farm laws) is anti-national. While its political wing may cry hoarse about “anti-national” elements, the executive should act with restraint and due care.
It must be added that the charges against Disha Ravi are grave and should be probed but not by applying sedition law.
YG Chouksey
Pune
The primacy of social security
This refers to the article ‘Social security for faster growth’ (February 17), the massive unorganised labour sector is out of the ambit of our progressive labour laws. The new labour Code for Social Security cares for the welfare of the unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers and State governments are empowered to frame welfare schemes like provident fund, housing, educational schemes and their skill development. A robust social security net for the unorganised workers must be created along with their skill upgradation. Bringing workers in the informal sector under regulatory and social security umbrella is essential for job creation and to lure private investment.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Support pepper producers
With reference to the report ‘Global pepper output up 72 per cent in the last 10 years despite fluctuating yield’ (February 17), though this looks positive, it reveals a grim picture for Indian pepper growers, who are reeling under severe feasibility issues owing to low price realisation, increased input costs, acute labour shortage apart from erratic weather conditions that have aggravated since 2018.
With pepper imports playing havoc on domestic producers on multiple fronts, the government must come out in support of domestic growers with a scientific MSP, failing which the prospects may change from bad to worse.
Rajiv N Magal
Halekere Village, (Karnataka)
