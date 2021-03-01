Letters to the editor dated March 01, 2021

Leading from the front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up to the plate and took the Covid-19 vaccine when his turn came. He did what any leader should and would do to instil confidence into people. Many could now take their cue from him and get vaccinated.

The jab that Modi took, televised live and viewed by millions across the country, may encourage more people to shed vaccine hesitancy. Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is a selfish and altruistic act needed to combat and control the pandemic. If we want to win the war against Covid-19, we really need to step it up.

It is hoped that the extension of eligibility for vaccination to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities will quicken the pace of the vaccination drive. The recent spike in cases in some states and newer mutated strains of the virus add a new urgency to vaccination.

Everyone should be wearing masks to reduce the transmission and incidence of the disease. Still the sad reality is that ‘maskless’ faces are a common sight in public places. A lax attitude to precautions weakens the fight against Covid-19.

We have to now redouble efforts to achieve the daunting task of inoculating 70-80 per cent of the population to achieve ‘herd immunity’, a pre-requisite for protection from the life-threatening scourge and a return to pre-Covid-19 normality.

G David Milton

Maruthancode (TN)

The start of second phase Covid vaccination for the people above the age of 60 is a glad tiding. Senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities were the vulnerable sections during the pandemic. The way India and its healthcare sector rose to the challenge of Covid-19 will forever remain an example for the world. Leading from the front Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the jab should rule out any kind of doubts on the effectiveness of indigenous vaccines. This will definitely boost the confidence of ordinary citizens. I earnestly request all eligible to get vaccinated.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli

Hyderabad

Bad bank needs clarity

Apropos ‘The bad bank’s appeal’ (March, 1), the Budget 2021 has proposed the setting up of an ARC and AMC — the former for taking over the bad debts of banks at net book value and the latter for taking steps to liquidate them.

However, there is total lack of clarity on the design of the said companies. It is said that they would be sponsored by the banks, led by the PSBs and would acquire the bad debts, by paying for the same in cash and in security receipts.

Freed from the need for making further provisioning on the bad debts and recovery efforts thereon, banks can direct their energies on the business of lending.

With the total NPAs of Indian banks at an estimated ₹8 lakh crore, there will be no dearth of business for the proposed companies.

However, the public would invest in them only if there is the promise of a good return, with the bad loans liquidated in a time bound manner and the funds locked up therein recycled back into the economy.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Fuel prices — no free lunches

With reference to the article ‘Spike in domestic oil prices not justified’ (March 1), it is a detailed analysis of the various aspects of the causes of the sharp rise in retail fuel prices. One wonders if all this analysis was necessary when one knows the reason is the government’s need to raise revenues.

Increasing MSP, assured foodgrain purchases, electricity and fertiliser subsidy for farmers all need to be bankrolled. Then there is the huge burden of the pandemic and increased allocation to healthcare.

Simultaneously, our armed forces need substantial modernisation in the face of neighbouring nations’ aggression. Where will the money for all this come from? The same small base of salaried income-tax payers cannot be squeezed for all such needs. We are glad to pay some extra rupees for petrol to fund many pressing requirements. There are no free lunches, as they say.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

