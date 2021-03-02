Letters to the editor dated March 2, 2021

Showing the way

With reference to the report ‘PM takes the jab to open Covid vaccination drive phase 2’, at first glance the vaccine turnout is far from satisfactory. The reason for inhibition is not just fear of negative fallout and efficacy but also underprivileged people , daily wagers, petty vendors, shopkeepers are unable to spare the time for taking the shot as they have to forego wages and income.

Hence, measures such as transport facility in areas with high population density to ferry people to Covid vaccination centres; dedicated ticket counter at railway stations, bus stands for the people taking the shot can be looked at by the government.. PM Narendra Modi taking the shot inspires confidence and other public figures, celebrities in film industry, cricket stars, should also come forward in the coming days to take the shot and instil confidence in people.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

With reference to the article ‘A jab can’t sort out Covid’, there are now two types of vaccines available and the Prime Minister has also got the jab to send a strong message amongst the common men, it is indeed worth exploring as to why this pandemic chose to spare people at election rallies or farmer's protests. Role of Vitamin D can never be over emphasised. Though one cannot firmly say that staying indoors in an air- conditioned environment will make one more prone to the virus, one thing is certain that lifestyle related diseases will make it worse for those who are suffering from it. In this context, creating buildings with a deeper touch with nature rather than the existing concrete jungles will be more than welcome. This coupled with more emphasis on 30 minutes of daily physical activity will go a long way in creating a healthier environment for future generations.

Bal Govind

Noida

Regulate with caution

With reference to the Editorial ‘Don't over-regulate’ (March 2), the government ought to have been better educated by its experience over the farm Bills. Reforms do not come in one omni us volume, but in calibrated editions and over extended time in sync with changed inputs and data.

Now the farm Act is kept in abeyance but very likely it will be brought back with little addition to value or wisdom.

If the thrust of farm bills was largely on eliminating the role of middle men, the present theme is to raise digital media to levels of self realisation of a yogi under the martinet arms of the government. To add to the woes, the sweep is too wide and covers every category of media.

For major reforms, the government must set up the perimeter to its central aim and work the grid inwards to build in flexibility. Any other approach forecloses an interactive construct with stakeholders and governance is reduced to diktats.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Raging fuel prices

It was intriguing to learn that the price of CNG and PNG have also been hiked from March 2, following an increase of ₹25 in respect of LPG (fourth in a month) and the ATF too getting costlier by 6.5 per cent effective from March 1. Interestingly, while the prices of petrol and diesel were raised on as many as 16 occasions in February, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is waiting for the winter to end for prices to abate.

Though the Finance Ministry is also reportedly toying with the idea of ‘reducing’ the Central excise duty on petrol and diesel, the magnitude of the cut is still shrouded in mystery.

Despite CEA KV Subramanian pitching for bringing petro products under the GST’s ambit, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for now. Let us hope for a major overhaul of the entire structure of petro pricing in the country.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

