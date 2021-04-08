Letters to the editor dated April 08, 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Train travel amidst second wave
The Railways, is all set to resume services of Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, and Humsafar trains from April 10 and only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel on these trains. But will this condition alone suffice in preventing further spread of this dreaded virus? Will the coaches of all these trains be properly sanitized/disinfected prior to their scheduled operationalisation? More importantly, all rail passengers should also be asked to carry Corona's 'negative' test report, on the lines of the air travel, before being allowed to board them. Prevention is always better than cure.
SK Gupta
New Delhi
Contentious India-China ties
Apropos ‘India must emerge from China's shadows (April 8)’, the relationship of China with many countries has been under strain.
The high level Summit of Modi and Xi at Mamallapuram in October 2019 drew the attention of the entire world. Everyone believed that this Summit would be a major milestone in India-China relations. But things turned out differently. India had to face several incidents of face-offs, skirmishes, stand-offs along LAC , at Pangong Lake and at Eastern Ladakh, which ultimately demeaned the Summit itself.
Internationally, post Trump era, the recent meeting of US-Chinese officials at Alaska in mid March began in a rough weather with hard comments getting exchanged at the meeting. Nonetheless, Joe Biden's initiatives in resuming and maintaining good relations with China despite several odds should not however impact India.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
This refers to the article ‘India must emerge from China’s shadows’ (April 8). Apart from a stubborn bureaucracy India’s choice of the form of government and a perturbing political environment are also the bottlenecks that result in India lagging behind China.
Our liberal democracy is in stark contrast to China’s dictatorial regime in which public opinion and the opposition if any must follow the dictates of the rulers. Many of the initiatives of the Indian government such as about labour law reforms have been suspended due to political opposition and new codes of industrial relations though passed by Parliament have not yet been made operative.
Much of the nation’s energy is being dissipated due to the dual policy of the present government in which religion has unnecessarily crept in.
The role of judiciary and media in promoting economic growth has been a mixed one. This has not helped to build positive business sentiment.
YG Chouksey
Pune
Steady policy rates
The RBI in its first monetary policy for the financial year 2021-22 stuck to the status quo of keeping the policy rates unchanged as expected. It has also adopted an accommodative stance to sustain growth on a durable basis and in order to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. The unfortunate thing to be noted in all the MPC meetings was at no meeting the fate of depositors of banks were discussed. The focus is always on rates of interest to be offered to the borrowers and lessening their interest burden,but never on the interests of the depositors who supply the lendable funds to banks. Depositors are already hit by the lowering of deposit rates. How long they should suffer like this? The government and RBI should come up with a new scheme so that the depositors especially the senior citizens live comfortably and are not burdened in any way. The sheer negligence of depositors is unpardonable on the part of banks and RBI who have been bearing this situation silently as they have no other option. Please do justice to the depositors who are unable to live in this high prices of goods and other food items.
TSN Rao
Bhimavaram (AP)
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...