LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Covid crisis

With reference to the article ‘Why India is losing its grip over Covid’, sadly we have not learnt our lessons from last year and in the last month or so we have lost so many lives due to the government's apathy and lack of sensitivity towards common lives. Now the government must ensure that the expanded vaccination drive proceeds smoothly. The government msut foot the bill for the exercise as we can not afford to have this inequity in pricing in many parts of the country. We can not have a repeat of hospital bed and oxygen supply crises in vaccination too.

Bal Govind

Noida

Destination US

With reference to the article ‘US: The go to place for an MBA/MS’ (April 26), with its proactive and student friendly policies, the US is attracting the best talent from the world and is making full use of that talent. It is understood, that in Silicon Valley, the US government merely funds basic research and provides education and infrastructure and does not come in the way of entrepreneurs.

US universities also encourage risk taking and failure is not considered bad. They believe that failure is a necessary stepping stone to success. So there is no social stigma attached to failure.

No doubt, some of the US universities, namely the Harward, Princeton, Stanford University and Massachussets Institute of Technology are world renowned Universities that attract the best talent from around the world.

Many entrepreneurs from Silicon valley are of Indian origin who migrated to the US due to the encouragement of the US government and opportunities available there.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Farmers, prepare yourselves

The news report “Monsoon most likely to arrive on time this year” (April 26) will make the farming community heave a sigh of relief. However, with the rampant spread of pandemic, most sectors facing the threat of economic distress, government departments fully occupied in bringing it under control, the farming community’s issues may not be top priority for the government. It would be therefore inevitable for the peasants to make their own preparation to commence agrarian activities without too much dependence on external agencies including the government, since Covid deserves to be paid utmost primacy than any other sector. This is an opportunity for the agrarian community to prove that they too are good managers in handling exigencies.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)

Hard times

Apropos the editorial ‘Recovery blues' (April 26), the situation of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is sending severe shockwaves all across the country. States contributing 50 per cent of GDP viz., Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP, Karnataka and Gujarat are reeling under great stress impacting the economy. Shortage of oxygen cylinders and inadequate number of beds are aggravating the situation.

Vacination has been opened up from May 1 for ages of 18 and above with a looming shortage of vaccines. The Centre has failed to do enough home work in matching the vaccine supply with the demand that would spike post May 1. Pricing of vaccines is another big issue for those who prefer to get vaccinated at private hospitals.

In a country with 130 crore population, if the target is to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of the populace with two doses, with conservative estimates, we may require 235 crore doses of vaccination. If the same speed and tempo is maintained, it can be achievable at least by the end of 2021. Though the news of companies manufacturing the vaccines are enhancing their capacity to churn out vaccine in greater numbers is heartening, it may still fall short of the required numbers.

RV Baskaran

Chennai