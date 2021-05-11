Letters to the editor dated May 11, 2021

A three-pronged transformation
Vaccine woes
With reference to the news report ‘Centre’s liberalised vaccination policy is self defeating : Experts’ (May 11), governments both at the Centre and the States should take necessary steps to ensure smooth vaccination of the major chunk of the population. Big corporate houses should come forward to bear the vaccination costs through their CSR funds and take initiatives through their network/resources and ensure that the poorest in the country are vaccinated. Vaccinating the majority of the population is the only way to avert a third wave of the pandemic.
The government should take necessary steps and ensure that there is no chaos at the vaccination centres as more people are thronging to the vaccination centres. The government should appoint more medical and paramedical staff to handle the vaccination process. On their part the people should adhere to various laid down norms such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distancing, etc.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Food for thought
With the ravaging spread of Covid-19 in India and the Centre's Treasury turning dry by the hour, it may be prudent to build up some 'reserve' in PM Cares Fund. With the third wave hiding behind the curtains, the Centre may mull to levy a special cess, on all income tax assessees who have tax payable in their computation, a certain percentage, say, 1.5 per cent and this amount remitted by assessees to income tax department, which will transfer it to PM Cares Fund.
Tax payable in the computation of Income Tax Return will also include those assessees who have net refund payable to them and in such cases, we need to levy on the tax payable before adjustment of the refund.
Ashok Jayaram
Bengaluru
Overzealous judiciary
This refers to the editorial ‘Balancing the checks’ (May 11). It is the Executive’s responsibility to enforce an inoculation policy across the country, besides ensuring the distribution of oxygen, and prevent the chaos and anguish that have prevailed. The spread of the pandemic continued unabatedly due to severe violation of the pandemic protocols resulting in the loss of precious lives. The intervention of courts amid arguments between the government and the opposition parties about the persisting scarcity of vaccines, oxygen and hospital facilities have made the acceleration of the vaccination drive imperative, besides making arrangements to ensure the availability of oxygen to the needy.
The government must act swiftly to enforce timelines for completing the jabs for different age groups. A balanced, transparent and holistic policy is essential to ensure the supply of vaccines and oxygen among the States. As the success of the task depends on the active cooperation of both the public and the government machinery, the parties must comply with the requirements without loss of time.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry
No mean feat
With reference to the article ‘Mamta's Bengal victory buoys opposition’, with this massive win by Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal , which has seen intense elections and high stake political battle played out, it is but natural for the opposition parties to rally around and present an united opposition. Mamata Banerjee may or may not choose to be the face of that opposition as the next general elections is still a good three years away, which is a long time in Indian politics.
But one thing is certain that Congress has lost the right to be the nucleus of such an alliance. Its graph is on continuous decline and as recently as yesterday it could not come out with a clear cut plan on its leadership and internal elections.
Regional parties have filled the space vacated by the Congress. So ultimately someone like Mamata Banerjee, who is one of the last of mass leaders, can play a pivotal role.
Bal Govind
Noida
