Letters to the editor dated May 13, 2021

Lost in transit

This refers to the article ‘Covid and the collapse of federalism’ (May 13).There can't be two opinions about the fact that the Centre and States urgently need to realise that they are fighting a 'common' enemy. However, everyone seems to be lost in transit.

While the Centre continues to be under the 'line of fire' not only from the courts but also from all non-BJP ruled States, States must be blamed for their lackadaisical approach on this front.

The fight between the Kejriwal Delhi government and the Centre is truly alarming. It's a different matter that his government itself, in the process, has to make a lot of explanation on several counts before the Delhi High Court. That apart, since the Centre may not have a 'magic wand' to make things right, there is urgent need to put up a joint effort by all, for meaningfully fighting the onslaught of the second wave of this deadly virus. Needless to say, it always takes two to clap.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

It is a worrying paradox that confrontation has come up more sharply between the Centre and some key Opposition ruled States at a time when there is an unexpected surge in Covid-19 cases and an alarming paucity in lifesaving items.

The gravity of the situation demands a close co-operation and co-ordination between them.

Moreover, the confrontation is also the product of politics. There was not much harmony between the ruling party and the Opposition in pre-coronavirus times. Now, with electoral reverses suffered by the BJP, its efforts to topple Opposition ruled States and the Centre’s handling of the Covid crisis have given the Opposition a chance to put the government in the dock.

The need of the hour is a strong unity of purpose between States and the Centre to combat the Covid meance.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Telangana lockdown

Apropos ‘Ten-day lockdown begins in Telangana’ (May 13), it is a better late than never. Hopefully, this will help reduce the pandemic’s spread amidst inadequate supplies of vaccines, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

But the CM must help patients consult their doctors by easing the lockdown timings till noon instead of 10 a.m. This is because, generally, the doctors working in both the government and private hospitals attend to OP cases from 10 am onwards. It would be difficult for patients to get their consultations completed even if the doctors start OP around 8 a.m. Added to that is the absence of public transport services that would make it all the more difficult to reach homes safely.

Given this, it would be beneficial to all, if the Telangana government eases its lockdown restrictions till noon.

Katuru Durga prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Banana stems effective

Apropos “Capsule containing water to enrich soil moisture turning popular” (May 13) - if evaluated with its cost effectiveness vis-à-vis the procedure involved, it may not be suitable for small and marginal farmers, who operate on low margins, and also given their large numbers.

However, the traditional and native method of soil moistening is by the use of shredded banana stems, which has proven beneficial in addition to the banana fruits that have abundant demand.

At a time when the cost of production has to be contained by curtailing input costs to make farming cost effective, farm scientists must advise traditional methods based on the principle “A penny saved is worth more than a penny earned”!

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)