Letters to the editor dates May 14, 2021

Speeding up vaccinations

It refers to ‘How to speed up the vaccination drive’ (May 14). First and foremost is to have total transparency. The way the dates of the second dose of Covishield have been shifted in the last few months does not inspire confidence. At the current pace of vaccination, it will be a long time before the 18-plus citizens get vaccinated.

So obtaining vaccines from as many sources or countries should be the way to go. Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, which requires only a single dose to be administered, could be a game changer if it is found to be effective against multiple strains of the virus.

Bal Govind

Noida

Scheduling the shots

This refers to ‘How to speed up the vaccination drive’ (May 14). While the demand for vaccines is skyrocketing, the supply is yet to pick up. The Health Ministry must give priority to completing the first and second doses for those in above 45 age-group. It could consider splitting the 18-45 target group into smaller segments, and chalk out micro plans taking into consideration the available stocks and the expected vaccines likely to be pooled through local manufacturing or import.

Steps must be taken to cover people living in remote villages and hamlets too, and funds for the vaccine drive should not be a constraint at any point of time.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Step up supply

With the shortage of Covid vaccines and life-saving drugs, many States are looking to directly import them from the international market. This would set a wrong precedent, as different types of vaccines/drugs will be available, making it difficult to standardise treatment. It’s time the Centre stepped up vaccine supply and distributed them immediately to all the States based on their demand.

R Sekar

Chennai

Market risk

Apropos ‘Risky rush’ ( May 14), trading in capital markets is primarily speculative and retail investors with their limited financial literacy and market knowledge are most vulnerable to the risk of losing their hard-earned savings.

The spate of IPOs that hit the market recently and the aggressive marketing efforts of depositary participants prompted many small investors to open demat accounts. However due to the high pricing, the gains in respect of most of the listed entities couldn’t be sustained. Added to that, the market has become highly volatile in the current pandemic situation. The suitability of the accredited investor framework model adopted in many countries may be ex implemented to build a well-informed investor community.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Transfer of bank staff

The appeal of the PSB officers’ unions' to place on hold their annual transfers (May 14) is justified. Officers, in these banks, are transferred, within the zone, every three years and outside, on promotion. The intent is to prepare them for leadership positions.

However, the present times are least suited for the disruptive transfers, with the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc across the nation, claiming scores of lives. Further, unlike those working in other sectors, bankers do not have the choice of working from home, with many customers preferring to visit branches to carry out their transactions. The best way for the government to appreciate the ‘economic warriors’ is by keeping the annual transfer exercise in abeyance, until the pandemic is brought under control.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Rejuvenating EV market

Apropos ‘EVs need regulatory charge’ (May 14), India has signalled a strong push towards electric vehicles but the ground reality is not conducive to achieving a paced transition to EVs, thanks to the lacklustre support from auto manufacturers. A network of charging stations is needed to popularise EVs. The shift to EVs will not only help cut the oil import bill but also reduce carbon emissions. The government’s scrappage policy and PLI to EV manufacturers will help rejuvenate the EV market.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

