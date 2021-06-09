Letters to the editor dated June 9, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Haircut blues
Accepting for a meagre amount of ₹2,900 crore by the committee of creditors in the case if Videocon company is most unfortunate. The committee of creditors has to forego ₹42,000 crore as haircut is a big loss to the exchequer i.e public money. If this is the way that the NCLT settles its cases the very purpose of establishing this to clear the heavy corporate debts is defeated.
TSN Rao
Bhimavaram, (AP)
Healthcare revamp
Apropos ‘Wanted: A revolution in healthcare system’, given that the mantra of the government is privatisation, one does not envisage much resources to be spent on the healthcare system. The entire healthcare system is woefully inadequate at the best of times, but the pandemic showed us how really bad it is. Since training of doctors is an expensive affair and also long drawn, there are fewer doctors and reflects on the poor doctor to patient ratio. The government must promote alternative medicines like Ayurveda or homeopathy. Apart from infrastructure, healthcare also needs trained personnel. Unless the government displays a strong will to improve the present medical facilities, the people will be at the mercy of private hospitals.
Anthony Henriques
Mumbai
With reference to the article ‘Wanted: A revolution in health care system’ (June 9), knowing well the shortcomings of public health care, and the vast potentiality to maximise profits, more investors flocking to healthcare, resulting in the rapid growth of the hospital network at urban centres. This concentration is causing inequality in investment in the healthcare system across the country. The cost of medical treatment at urban hospitals and clinics is on the higher side as compared to the government-owned hospitals, hitting the underpreviliged sections hard. The star hospitals are thus available and affordable only to the elites.
The present medicare infrastructure facilities in rural and hinterlands on the one hand are inadequate to serve the entire rural community and on the other hand, the villagers are financially constrained to access multi-speciality star hospital at the urban centres. The government at the Centre and States have to find resources as well as execute reforms to provide all inputs at lesser cost and hassle-free procedures to attract inflow of foreign and domestic private capital into the healthcare sector to enable the poor to avail the medical facilities at affordable costs.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry
Vanishing riverine culture
With reference to article ‘Controlling water pollution’ (June 9), the once mighty Yamuna is now spindly and polluted of its 1,375-km journey a mere 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and the Okhla barrage in Delhi; only 2 per cent of the catchment area; contributes 80 per cent of the river’s total pollution load.
Delhi still empties over 45 per cent of its untreated sewage into the Yamuna directly. Of the 512 units effluent treatment plants only 185 have been connected so far. We splurged on Delhi Commonwealth Games projects over ₹20,000 crore and spent ₹800 crore on six access points to the Janpath Metro station but slow to approve ₹1,450 crore to modernise existing sewage network Phase-III, despite the Japanese government providing ₹1,200 crore of this.
History records many a riverine civilisation vanishing to the wrath and vagaries of nature. Perhaps Delhi and its neighbouring States along the Yamuna, will perish to human neglect, as would other cities similarly located. We bequeath a poor legacy to the next generation.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to 'Letters to the Editor', The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
