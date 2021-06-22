Letters to the editor dated June 22, 2021

Opportunity needed

This refers to ‘When adversity opens doors for women’ (June 22). In other walks of life too women have shouldered challenging responsibilities due to circumstances.

An inspiring example is that of Anu Aga of Thermax, who was called upon to lead the company due to bereavements ans she has been doing the job with great distinction for long.

Indian women have great entrepreneurial competence too — examples are Ekta Kapoor in the entertainment industry and women founders of Lijjat Papad who started the manufacturing in 1959 with a seed capital of ₹80 and now have a turnover of ₹1,600 crore.

There is enough evidence of women’s talent, what is needed is opportunity and encouragement.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Polictical manouvres

This refers to the news report, ‘Leaders huddle ahead of monsoon session’ (June 22). The regional parties have fared well in the recently concluded Assembly elections. These results have instantly triggered the political ambitions among regional satraps for the 2024 general elections.

It is in this context, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held back-to-back meetings with the poll strategist Prashanth Kishor — chief architect in the victory of TMC in West Bengal and DMK in Tamil Nadu. Pawar has called for a meeting of the opposition leaders to explore the possibilities of a third front to take on an aggressive BJP, but, significantly the Congress is kept away.

BJP is under pressure due to the alleged mismanagement of Covid’s second wave. But it would be premature, on the basis of State elections, to speak of possibilities in 2024. Three years is a quite long time in politics — and the BJP may well recover some of its lost political momentum if it wins the UP polls next year.

More importantly, there is rarely a consensus over the leader of the third front, and taking on Narendra Modi in presidential style elections without a leader is a hard task. Any third front idea also instantly collides with the Congress’s ambitions of being the primary opposition force — and till an understanding between regional parties and then between the regional parties and the Congress, a concerted challenge is unlikely and ambitions may remain unfulfilled.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Pay and survive

Apropos ‘Prices of daily essentials spike up to 40 per cent’ ( June 22), it goes without saying that this report by SnapBizz makes some startling revelations on the retail price front. Ironically, despite the prices of daily essentials and groceries having gone through the roof and monthly average household spend going up by 5 per cent since the April-June quarter of 2020, the Centre strangely continues to maintain stoic silence, much to the discomfiture of the common man. Significantly, this report also attributes the FMCG price inflation for categories like atta, sugar and other loose items such as pulses and spices to increases in the agricultural cost. But, all this may be due to substantial hike in the MSP for ‘political’ considerations.

In all the the ultimate suferer is the common citizen. Since our 'political masters' have suitably ‘insulated’ themselves , there seems to be no one to fall back upon during periods of spiraling retail prices.

Moreover, it would be futile to hope for any immediate ‘reprieve’ in respect of the ‘sky rocketed’ auto fuel prices. So let us better learn to ‘pay’ and survive.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)