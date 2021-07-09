Letters to the editor dated July 9, 2021

Govt cash crunch

Apropos ‘AP Govt’s cash crunch delays payment of salaries, pensions (July 9), it is very unfortunate that the AP government is more concerned about distributing financial welfare schemes than about salaries to be paid to employees who are carrying out the government’s welfare schemes. Pensioners are especially having a tough time managing their expenses. Employees having EMIs are also finding it tough Instead of pensioners, salaries can be delayed for MLAs, MLCs, Ministers and senior bureacrats as they the financial cushion to withstand it.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Pulses prices

Apropos the Editorial ‘Down to the roots’ (July 9), there has been progressive rise in the prices of pulses every year and the reasons attributed to that are either the mismatch between the estimates and actuals or hoarding of the produce sensing a shortage in production.

Building real-time data nation-wide by leveraging the technologies available, not only on pulses but also on crops such as Paddy, Wheat and POT (Potato, Onion, Tomato) is the need of the hour. The Agriculture Ministry must in coordination with the State-wide agricultural extension offices get the data on crops sown and the acreage covered from all districts every fortnight. The Ministry must declare the advance estimates of the production based on the real time statistics received from the States and not on guesstimates which results in a yawning gap between the estimates and actuals. Such real time data would enable the government to plan to revise the Minimum Support Price for the above vital food products, if required.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Deepen Indo Bangla ties

This is with reference to the article ‘Deepen Indo Bangla ties” (July 9). Having good relations with Bangladesh is of utmost importance to India as the two nations share the same culture, economic conditions and strategic threats. One of the most important sectors that will benefit from good relations with Bangladesh is tourism. The five states bordering Bangladesh — West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura are rich in scenic beauty and with tremendous tourism potential. Secondly peace in the region will also boost export of products produced in these States and create jobs. We cannot have industrial development, economic growth if the people are not secure. Further, like India, Bangladesh is also a developing economy and shares common economic challenges. With peace on the border areas, Indian investors will find opportunities to invest in Bangladesh and vice versa. Finally,Despite great efforts on the part of India, there is no peace on the Indo-Pakistan border. However as regards Bangladesh there are no such major issues. Hence the governments of both the countries should work hard to maintain peace on the border.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Rising China

Apropos ‘China: Confident or insecure?’ (July 9), China may succeed in its endeavour to equal US and may outweigh it in future. Its features are an export-led economy with strong supply chain and export of inputs to vital sectors like pharma. electronic and serves as global factory.

But project based lending to economically weak countries on the idea of extending its global presence, tensions in the South China Sea, border dispute with India and handling of the Covid crisis all impacts China’s quest to become a superpower. The overall global image of China is gradually fading after global pandemic. Celebrating the CPCs centenary may be an achievement to the party. But time has come for China to introspect both its domestic and geopolitical policies to earn the lost global goodwill both on political and economic spheres.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi