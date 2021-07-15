Letters to the editor dated July 14, 2021

Food security

This has reference to ‘India must strengthen food security quickly’ (July 14). Food security covers provision of not only adequate quantity but balanced food also. Both infants and aged need special attention. The grains distributed free of cost by the government are not likely to provide all nutrients.

The poor needs to be provided with supplements like milk, egg and fruits periodically. While distribution to such a large population is a challenge, it can be done through NGOs and other volunteers also.

It is not merely launching schemes for poor feeding but their management is also important. For instance, the noon meal scheme has been suspended with the closure of schools due to Covid. The government should make alternative arrangements in such cases so that children will not go hungry. The foodgrain stocks of the government should be replenished with all grains, in addition to rice and wheat.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Population control

This refers to ‘Population versus development’ (July 14). China is the world’s most populous country and yet its economy is a massive $15 trillion. It has seen how its one-child policy has led to undesired results of an ageing population, which cannot contribute much towards the development of the country.

So ultimately it boils down to the younger population doing the heavy lifting. Hence, instead of focussing on population control, it would be better if the Uttar Pradesh Government embarks on creating more job opportunities for the youth of the State so that development can take place. If the National Family Health Survey has proven that development arrests population growth, then there is a reason for the UP Government to do a reality check.

Bal Govind

Noida

Super-spreader events

The Uttarakhand government calling off Kanwar Yatra after dilly-dallying is a welcome move. Rather than leaving the conduct of super-spreader events to the discretion of State governments, it will be prudent if the Centre enforces a sweeping ban on such events for the next six months.

Despite government advisory, by no less than the Prime Minister himself, against frequenting hill stations and tourist places, people are thronging these places. The government must crack down on tourists who violate Covid protocols. Also, over-confident citizens who believe they have surmounted the pandemic are living in fool’s paradise as a section of the people who behaved recklessly during the first and second waves have caused harm to themselves and others.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Retrospectivity hurts

The retrospective taxation imbroglio has raised many eyebrows about the genuinity of the government in inviting international business conglomerates into the country. All realms of natural justice is contravened when liability is imposed on past business transactions when it was not in vogue at the time of its initiation.

After incurring huge litigation costs and seeing the futility of our claim, the government is now in talks with Cairn. There are also the Vodafone and Devas Multimedia cases to grapple with. If the government fails to bring about an amicable, win-win situation, India will cut a sorry figure in front of global investors.

Roy Markose

Thiruvananthapuram

Incentivise hydroponics

Apropos ‘BASF Venture Capital invests in UrbanKisaan’ (July 14), the report indicates that soil-less farming is gaining in importance due to its far-reaching advantages. However, despite promoting organic farming, use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides remains unabated, affecting soil fertility and impairing human health.

In view of the high capex involved in hydroponics, small and medium land-holders may not like to risk investing in new areas. The only way to encourage chemical-free farming is to incentivise small farmers (perhaps under the PLI scheme) who take up hydroponics.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka