Letters to the editor dated August 29, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A welcome move
Apropos Editorial “Gold Standard” (August 27), is of much relevance given that India is the second largest world consumer of gold.
Indians view gold as the most secured means of investment, a safe haven in times of financial stress.
Moreover, purchase of this asset in India has a religious connotation as well. “Akshaya Tritiya” is one of the most auspicious days for the Hindu and the Jain communities.
In this backdrop, Hallmarking will ensure that you are paying only for the promised purity of gold. Earlier, some jewellers would sell 18-karat jewellery and charge the customer for 22-karat jewellery by claiming it to be of higher purity. Now, this mandatory hallmarking act will prevent such fraudulent practices.
If you buy new ornaments by exchanging old ones, jewellers reduce 15 per cent of the gold value from the old item in the pretext that it is not of 22 carat purity.
So, it is high time, that Hallmarking is made mandatory and the government’s move is welcome.
Roy Markose
Thiruvananthapuram
With reference to Editorial ‘Gold standard’, though hallmarking of gold started in 2000 in India, it was only voluntary. That it has been made mandatory now is a positive step for the consumers. As we know that we have around 5 lakh jewellers in India but only 45,000 have been certified by BIS. This mandatory hallmarking move is bound to bring more transparency and accountability into the sector.
Jewellers now are expected to bring changes in their daily business practices and as we know that change is hard to accept for these businessmen, hence they are protesting, but the government should go ahead with its plan and not succumb to their pressure. It is the government’s responsibility to upgrade the infrastructure to support the required change in the ecosystem.
Bal Govind
Noida
All is not well with co-op banks
As per media reports, RBI has imposed a penalty of ₹3 lakh on Jijamata Mahila Sahakari Bank, ₹2 lakh on Muslim Co-operative Bank (both Maharashtra based) and ₹5 lakh on Seyad Shariat Bank, Tamil Nadu, for violation of various rules, under the Banking Regulations Act. However, of late a large number of the “erring” co-operative banks have been penalised by the Banking Regulator. This obviously implies that their day-to-day affairs are not being run in accordance with the relevant RBI guidelines . However, frequent imposition of the financial penalties does not augur well for the overall image as also the financial health of various banks currently operating under co-operative ‘umbrella’.
Most of these banks are being ‘administered and managed’ by political big-wigs across the country and a large chunk of their account holders usually belong to not so rich ‘strata’ of the society. It’s hardly surprising that they alone are likely to bear the ‘burden’ of RBI’s penalties.
Vinayak G
New Delhi
Easing cross-border cargo
This refers to ‘How to ease cross-border cargo movements’ (August 27). Capital investment, new legislation and regulatory reforms are needed for efficiently managing border cargo movement points. Developing infrastructure with capital investment is not easy even in the long run for dearth of funds and changing regulations governing the cargo movement. India carries its bilateral cross border trade with rules framed by the concerned country and from the Indian side. Further logistics companies with proven experience, infrastructure to assure a trustworthy transportation of cargo with the requisite bilingual manpower are enhancing cross-border trade. Easier movement processes like quick inspection,cargo- sender friendly legislations and dynamic changes in rules will facilitate cross border cargo movements.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...