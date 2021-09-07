Letters to the editor dated September 07, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Capital formation
This refers to ‘The importance of animal spirits’ (September 7). A healthy fixed capital formation rate revolves around a robust increase in both public and private investments. The Covid pandemic has led to diversion of funds by the government more towards containing the epidemic rather than concentrating on increasing the capex. This has pushed India’s debt-GDP ratio to 88 per cent in FY 21 against the target of 40 per cent set as per the FRBM Act for 2024-25.
Increased diversion of funds towards freebies by States keeping an eye on elections is one of the prime reasons for dwindling capital expenditure and for debt levels turning precarious.
In spite of the RBI infusing liquidity into the banking system, lack of credit offtake along with increase in NPAs has contributed to the economy decelerating during the pandemic year. Fiscal measures in terms of rationalising the taxation policy will put more money in the hands of the public, leading to increase in private investments.
Srinivasan Velamur
Chennai
Database on farmers
This refers to ‘Focus on creating farmer database; allow linkages to land records, Tomar tells States’ (September 7). Though delayed, this is a much-needed exercise. If government benefits are to reach the small and marginal farmers, who account for around 80 per cent of the total farmers, having a database becomes crucial.
In the absence of discrete details, the benefits may not reach the needy. Although there are several schemes in force for farmers’ welfare, linking the details on land holdings, crop pattern, irrigation methods, manuring system, power usage, labour employed, quantum of harvest, etc., will give stimulus to the administration to devise more beneficial schemes.
Rajiv Magal
Halekere Village, Karnataka
Broadband usage
This pertains to ‘Right line’ (September 7). Since the usage of smart gadgets depends on a robust internet network, the government must look to further incentivise the telecom sector.
The broadband connections in rural areas are still in a nascent stage and the available networks are not faultless.
Stimulating people to utilise technology sans preparing them to use the devices will not enable them to utilise broadband facilities for their day-to-day requirements.
The literacy level in general and tech literacy, in particular, of the vulnerable sections in backward areas need to drastically improve to enhance the use of broadband services.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry, Kerala
Govt expenditure
This refers to ‘Govt’s likely belt tightening leaves experts worried’ (September 7). Revival of the pandemic-hit economy must be the main objective of the government, rather than expenditure control and reducing the fiscal deficit.
At this juncture of scanty private investments, government spending will be a big demand booster. Hence, the government must shun belt tightening at this stage. In the upcoming Budget, reducing allocations may not help in reining in the fiscal deficit.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi, TN
Foreclosure charges
The RBI, in an RTI response dated September 3, 2009, said it does not approve of the policy of foreclosure charges on pre-payment of loans, but kept short of issuing any directives. However, foreclosure charges subsequently were abolished in a phased manner starting from the RBI notification of June 5, 2012, for home-loans, and two notifications in this regard issued on August 2, 2019, where pre-payment of all types of loans except business loans.
With the current economic slowdown, business activities have fallen drastically and most businessmen are under pressure to repay loans and would prefer to get rid of the loans by arranging funds by selling assets or otherwise. Many NBFCs levy abnormally high foreclosure charges, often as high as 5 per cent plus GST.
The RBI should abolish foreclosure charges on business loans and loans with fixed interest rate.
Madhu Agrawal
Delhi
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...