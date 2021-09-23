Letters to the editor dated September 23, 2021

Thrust for EVs

This refers to ‘Govt catalyse electric mobility’ (September 23). From the kind of response EVs have got from Indian buyers, there is no reason for being pessimistic about a greener and cleaner future. Now the government has to ensure a smooth ecosystem for all electric vehicles including public transportation. FAME and PLI are a step in the right direction, but the government will have to replicate what Nagpur did in terms of creating a holistic charging ecosystem.

Creating sustainable charging infrastructure at every few miles is the need of the hour. Also, the government must help OEMs reduce the cost of EVs, only this will help in boosting the sales of EVs.

Bal Govind

Noida

Market surge

It is hard to understand this obsession with the $5 trillion number. Take care of the basics and it should not be long before India achieves the target in the economy as well as the market cap. The penetration of the share market in India is abysmally low with good reason. Indians as a rule have preferred to look for safety rather than returns.

The new generation is willing to risk more, therefore the spurt in opening of demat accounts. They also have less patience and, therefore, are prone to trade rather than invest. A stock which they have purchased must show an upward trend within a month or else they will sell it. A sure way to be a loser in the market.

The older generation first earned the money before spending it. Unlike now when thanks to credit cards one spends money before earning it. For all their vaunted tech savvy life styles, the new generation is in constant debt unlike their parents who managed to save in spite of earning a fraction of what their children do.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Inflation concerns

Inflation for the last four months has been worrying the government and the RBI. The Consumer Price Index is above the RBI's tolerance level. That too this is happening at a time when demand is down, unemployment is high and poverty has risen. One wonders how, under these circumstances, inflation rises. We know that health costs have shot up during the pandemic.

Also, education costs have gone up with online classes requiring the use of mobile phones, laptops, wi-fi, etc. The lockdown has disrupted supplies, which have resulted in prices going up. The current official inflation rate does not correctly reflect the extent of price rise. The method of calculation needs a change. The poor have suffered the double blow of loss of income and price rise.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

UK vaccine policy

Apropos the editorial ‘Vaccine barriers’ (September 23), even though the UK in its revised travel advisory has recognised Astra Zeneca’s Covishield as an approved vaccine, the continuation of issues regarding ‘vaccination certification’ hamper Indians’ entry into the UK.

It is unfortunate that the UK accepts even handwritten vaccination certificates from developed countries, but questions the validity of a traceable digital vaccination certificate with a QR code from a transparent app from India. The UK, which has needlessly kicked up a row with India on the vaccination issue, must lift the mandatory quarantine for Indians travelling to the UK. This will avoid further friction between the two global majors.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

GHG emissions

Much has been deliberated on climate change and GHG emission globally. However, the results have been below expected levels. The Paris climate accord is yet to be implemented, and much hope is placed on the Glasgow meet in November. The heads of G7 nations at the Carbis Bay meeting in the UK decided to cut GHG emission by 45 per cent by 2030.

India cannot be complacent and has a major role to play. With 46 million hectares of paddy being cultivated mostly through traditional practices, GHG emission remains high. This needs to be cut to the maximum by adopting advanced methods.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka