Letters to the editor dated September 28, 2021

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US was a mixed bag. While the meeting with global CEOs definitely sent the message that the government wants investments and is business friendly, the talks with Vice-President Kamala Harris, meeting with US President, discussions with Quad leaders and the address in UN had the same themes — growth, peace, democracy and health care — which are the right agenda and have increased the stature of India in global perspective.

Everything is work-in-progress and needs continuous efforts. However, the immediate need is peace in Asian region and Pakistan, China and Taliban-governed Afghanistan have become a dangerous triangle. Hopefully the Quad nations will take a common stand on Taliban. On the other hand, India needs to press US to put pressure on Pakistan to stop supporting terror groups as the country needs to synegise with the Quad in countering Chinese deisgns in the Indo-Pacific region. Probably this message has reached US and the developments in the coming days need to be watched carefully.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Studying IPRs closely

This refers to the article “Expand the study of IPRs” (September 28). The thrust for protection from infringement of intellectual property rights and the enhanced values of protected innovations lead to growing commercialisation globally, while ignoring the societal needs and social impact. Though TRIPS provides for invoking compulsory licensing provisions by states to check the adverse or improper use of permissions by protected owner, not much happened on this front, except in pandemic time of national emergency such actions were contemplated. In reality, if IPRs do not contribute to the sustainable development of any nation either in the health, employment or environment, it would negatively impact the productivity and other economic benefits. Regular reviews of this kind would help in taking corrective measures .

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Indeed Intellectual Property Rights benefit the economy with innovation and its monetisation. IPR protected products get good global market access with cost edge and export potential. Especially in the health sector domestic IPRs will help in producing medicines and could manage health emergencies like AIDS, and Covid. Further as a developing country India could concentrate on developing products with IPR protection in the health sector which could have good export potential too. These products could also serve the domestic demand. This way our reliance on other nations would also reduce. Academic platforms could do more in this mission with seminars, symposium and workshops on IPR.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Common folk shortchanged

Apropos 'Bharat Bandh: Some impact in North, but daily life unaffected in South' (September 28), the opposition sponsored ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 created havoc for the ordinary people in Northern States such as Punjab, Haryana, parts of UP among others even as the agitating farmers lobby led by SKM and BKU also pro-actively joined it.

What else could explain the public transport going off the road, train services getting badly impacted and a large number of private vehicles getting trapped in massive road jams, courtesy the ongoing ‘whimsical’ agitation of the farming community, with the government agencies being silent spectators?

However, it goes without saying that instead of parroting the same old story, the government should either ‘accede’ to the farmers’ demand of repealing the three controversial farm laws or forcible ‘evict’ them from all three Delhi borders. Why are ordinary people being made to bear the brunt of the extant ‘egoistic’ war between the government and these protesting farmers?

Let the Supreme Court urgently ‘intervene’ in this unduly prolonged but politically backed matter. This agenda-driven agitation must end now.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

