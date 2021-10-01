Letters to the editor dated October 1, 2021

Predicting the monsoon

This refers to the editorial ‘Whimsical monsoon’(September 30). A research study, on the basis of historical data of rainfall in certain regions, claims that the monsoon arrival and departure may have moved further.

In other words, the study claims that the monsoon may arrive and depart later than it did in the last few decades. Climate change has certainly adversely impacted rainfall and what is more worrying is the fact that monsoon rains have become unpredictable.

Farmers, particularly the small and marginal ones, have to learn to depend on their experience and modern technological tools to deal with all issues related to rainfall and its impact on crops. They must unite and fight for their own cause instead of depending on the government for financial support.

In the case of bumper crops, farmers have to master food-processing techniques so that they can protect themselves. There are technological tools like solar drying of fruits and perishable vegetables. Farmers should make use of them through their support groups.

Narendra M Apte

Pune

Tackling Covid

Apropos ‘Surge in Covid-19 cases casts a shadow’ (October 1), it is really shocking that cases are are increasing in some States, and more so amongst doctors in Mumbai. The government, on its part, should go beyond mere testing and undertake to treat the infected persons. Also, considering the emerging situation States must do a rethink and postpone the re-openings of schools by a couple of months, keeping in mind the interests of the children.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

OTT platforms

It refers to ‘OTT platforms are blooming’ (October 1). Thanks to the lockdown , OTT platforms have seen a surge in viewership. And it has kind of created a win-win situation for all stakeholders including telcos. Even regional language viewers are not deprived any more, as they now can get content of their choice from as many as 60 OTT platforms.

Deeper internet penetration will help give the entire ecosystem a further boost. Even when cinemas and big screens reopen, OTTs are likely to keep their share of viewership intact due to the variety of content on offer.

Bal Govind

Noida

China’s power crisis

This is with reference to ‘How China’s power crisis can send shock waves’ (October 1). China is a major consumer of coal. Despite having mega-size dams for producing hydro power, the uncontrolled expansion of cement and steel industries guzzle away the energy. It is a warning signal to every nation that exploits non-renewable sources of energy such as coal and fossil fuels, unmindful of the impact on the environment.

Recent media reports say that India is well poised to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022. There is scope to identify sectors using fossil fuels and migrate them to renewable energy such as solar power, taking the cue from the experience of Southern Railways’ Chennai Central Station, which uses solar power for its energy requirements.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

FTAs and farm products

Apropos “Goyal, Tehan hope to conclude negotiations on India-Australia FTA by end 2022” (October 1) is a welcome development, especially with India not being a part of RCEP.

It would be appropriate for India to enter into bilateral FTAs with countries on tailor-made terms and simultaneously prepare its unorganised farm sector to become competitive in terms of both quality as well as cost of production.

This is important as the essence of international trade is solely quality oriented and Indian farmers have to come out of the rigid mindset in the matter.

Only when the Indian farming community becomes self-confident of meeting global challenges, it can ensure its financial well-being, and not depend on freebies and subsidies, which are opposed by many nations as well as the WTO.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka