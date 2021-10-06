Letters to the editor October 05, 2021

Farmers’ stir

The farmers’ agitation, thus far peaceful, has turned violent, with four farmers dying at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The two sparring parties, the government and the farmers’ union, are not budging from their stance and this is becoming worrisome. There are mistakes on both sides.

The farmers are strong on their demand for a repeal of the three laws, while the government says it will not implement the laws immediately.

The main grouse of the farmers is that before passing the three laws the government should have consulted them. Instead, the government got the farm Bills passed in Parliament in a hurry.

Also, the report of the committee appointed by the court has not been made public; even otherwise, the farmers’ union has not recognised the committee. The need of the hour is for the farmers to call off their agitation as suggested by the Supreme Court, else unscrupulous elements will politicise the issue and, in the process, foment violence.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

Tax havens

The phenomena of leaks of individual and corporate accounts in offshore jurisdiction (tax havens) has become commonplace. In 2015 came the HSBC data leak, followed by the Panama Papers in 2016, the Paradise Papers in 2017, and now Pandora Papers.

For a few days there will be a hue and cry and thereafter everything will be forgotten and it will be business as usual. For the common man, ‘what cannot be cured must be endured’. While some people pay substantial taxes in compliance with their legal obligations, others bypass the law and evade tax.

It is not to be forgotten that when hundreds of thousands of workers are losing their jobs due to the Covid-triggered pandemic, one section of the population is busy amassing wealth, with the rising Sensex being one of the indicators of this.

Yash Pal Ralhan

Jalandar

Controversial run

This refers to ‘The spirit of cricket haunts again’ (October 5). In 2019, R Ashwin courted controversy while he ran out Jos Buttler. Ashwin was well within his right under rule 41.16 to run out a batsmen advancing before a bowler’s action was completed.

A few days back he was in the midst of a controversy again for taking a single after the ball ricocheted off Rishabh Pant. Pant, being the captain, should have refused the single. The so-called experts and custodians of the game are criticising Ashwin instead. Eoin Morgan does not have the right to raise the issue as it was his side that benefited from a similar incident in the 2019 World Cup final.

Bal Govind

Noida

Export thrust

This refers to the editorial ‘Exports boost’ (October 5). As Indian exports are well-diversified and face less volatility, they can act as a macroeconomic stabiliser and growth driver. Exports ought to be promoted to lift the sagging economy.

In this regard, a seamless and well-diversified supply chain with low logistics costs is needed. To augment exports, it’s time to get rid of retrospective taxation, create export hubs in districts, monitor imports, and provide updated market intelligence to exporters.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Organic certification

Apropos ‘Organic farmers face double whammy’ (October 5), the issue has to be analysed on a scientific basis and not in a way that suits either parties. When several farmers, who hitherto cultivated using chemical derivatives, switched over to “organic” practices, there cannot be a sudden change in the soil and other parameters to prove the products as organic in a lab test.

Also, the testing of farm produce to make it certifiable as organic is based on random sampling by the consumer, importer in this case.

The best remedy for authentic organic farmers, especially with overseas markets as target, is to fully and diligently adopt chemical-free farming. But the results can be achieved over a period, not instantaneously.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka