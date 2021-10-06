Letters to the editor dated October 06, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Propping up real estate
Apropos the editorial ‘Building blocks’ (October 6), even though the rising demand for residential buildings is an impetus to create a multiplier effect, the over-indebted realty sector continues to be risky for funding.
An upswing in the earnings of consumers doesn’t seem likely in the immediate future. The creation of jobs in other segments of the economy is time-consuming due to the persisting negative effects of the pandemic.
Furthermore, because of the lack of transparency in dealings, there’s a lack of confidence amongst realty sector consumers. The developmental financial institutions need to finance the builders and developers with easy payback periods to enable the borrowers service the debt in a timely manner and curtail the chance of default.
As the growth of the sector is key to reviving an economy hit by the fallouts of Covid, the government must look to provide more incentives like cut in interest rates and reduction in the costs for registration of property, and the realty regulator must enforce robust surveillance standards to ensure high transparency in the dealings of builders and developers.
It is imperative to ensure that the buyers of residential units will not face any problems in the event of non-compliance of contracts entered into by the realtors either with the lenders or with government agencies.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry, Kerala
Realty check
The real estate sector may be a big employment generator and a significant contributor to GDP but the flip-side cannot be ignored. Even the most reputed builders have often duped the home buyers as the many cases in the courts show. Real estate has been a huge generator of black money and provided scope for the underworld to flourish.
Urban Housing is regarded as a plum Cabinet post as it provides many opportunities to indulge in corruption. An inordinately large percentage of politicians are builders, which tells its own story. The reason for the surge in sale of residential flats is due to the pent-up demand.
Anthony Henriques
Mumbai
Pandora Papers
The ‘Pandora Papers’ has once again affirmed how global elites have continued to exploit the loopholes in the existing tax laws and lax jurisdiction in tax havens to ring-fence their complex offshore structures from scrutiny by tax authorities. It’s a shocking revelation that over 300 Indians have set up offshore structures and several of them have declared themselves bankrupt before tribunals but hold billions through such offshore entities.
This has rightly prompted the CBDT to announce a multi-agency probe to investigate these cases. While this is a step in the right direction, much needs to be done. Concerted measures to address the gaps in the tax system while expanding the kind of disclosures required to monitor such transactions and enforcing them strictly are the need of the hour.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
The Lakhimpur Kheri incident is reprehensible. Undoubtedly opposition parties are fishing in troubled waters and striving to draw maximum political mileage. This issue, like many others, shall also blow over with time.
The Yogi government has mishandled the pandemic, enacted regressive laws to create communal disharmony and there has been no perceptible development in the State. And yet, the opposition so far has been a mute spectator.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Covid protocol
The second wave of coronavirus wreaked havoc across the country, but still there are many people who neither wear masks nor follow SOPs. Those found without face-masks must be fined heavily — even if they be VIPs. To tackle the Covid situation, there is a need for many more vaccination centres and the vaccination capacity must also be enhanced. The facilities at government hospitals to treat Covid patients also need to be scaled up.
Jubel D'Cruz
Mumbai
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...