Letters to the editor dated October 7, 2021

Investment atmosphere

With reference to ‘Are investors shifting from China to India?’ (October 7), though the reflexive migration of potential investors is undesirable and unsustainable, the conducive investment atmosphere supported by the latest rating booster for the country, depicts the improving market dynamics.

While the FPI inflows are significant, as per the comparative analysis, the inflows into India are less than 10 per cent in equity and 0.5 per cent in debt segment of the investments that trickled into China, which requires a critical study of the reasons.

Likewise, while the surge in global PE and VC investments into start-ups is really improving the chances of hassle-free sourcing of funds, it should not be at the cost of surrendering the IP rights on transfer of technology, innovation and knowledge resources. As aptly indicated, while the country needs more foreign investments, any deficiency in monitoring fund flows would be harmful for the economy.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Incomplete education

This refers to ‘Equal footing for sports, academics’ (October 7). Finding that just a few companies recognise sports activities as a critical selection criterion and there is stiff competition among candidates to get into best organisations, parents insist that their wards focus only on academics. The result is that we have brilliant sportspersons without much education and superb corporate managers lacking interest in sports.

Now a thought is gaining ground that during times like the Covid pandemic, good health is as much a must as wealth. Sports are no longer a pastime but a necessary part of living well. They are not just a means to develop physical stamina, but they make one mentally tough.

Sports these days are nothing if not mind games — you take part in them not just to participate but to win. Sport also teaches one to treat losing as a next step to winning. The spirit of competition is nurtured by sports. As the Duke of Wellington said, “The battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton”.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Digital disruptions

Apropos ‘Plug the digital pitfalls’ (October 7), indeed the unprecedented global outage of WhatsApp should act as a timely reminder for the government to factor in such disruptions in the digital world. For a routine check-up, such disruptions will not adversely impact patients, but no so when it comes to life and death situations. For the sake of convenience, having digital data of a patient is a great idea, but the government with the help of other key stakeholders like tech giants must have alternatives in place in case outages and data hacking happen. Also, there is need for better synchronisation between hospitals and diagnostic centres so that data moves seamlessly and faster.

Bal Govind

Noida

Asset monetisation

With reference to ‘Will NMP give infra investments a boost?’ (October 7), the policy appears to be good. Ownership is not transferred to the private sector but they are given the right to operate and maintain the assets in lieu of monetary consideration. However, this may require a longer period for both the parties to the contract to break-even.

Implementation of asset monetisation is no mean task. It will need a large number of civil engineers, surveyors, architects and valuers for handling fixed assets like building and vacant sites, and legal experts to draft appropriate contracts and in handling the legal issues that can arise. Proper mechanism to resolve issues must be available before it is ventured into. The government can think of establishing a separate subsidiary or company for implementation and execution of the scheme.

Keeping in mind the past experience of the public-private model, the best alternative would be to sensitise the respective State governments and other government undertakings where the properties are located to come forward to bid for such proposals rather than depending fully on private players.

RV Baskaran

Chennai