Letters to the editor dated October 15, 2021

Improving agriculture
This refers to ‘Towards precision agriculture’ (October 14). Persistently hostile weather conditions and the hesitance of farmers to change farming activities in consonance with the inconsistent weather are among the main hindrances to attaining the goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.
The reforms so far executed in the agriculture sector are not delivering the intended results.
The untimely rains and storms are hurting farm activities and earnings. Despite the reliefs and monetary support, the farmers, especially those belonging to the vulnerable sections, are in debt and finding it difficult to make ends meet.
The Central and State governments must look for more need-based investment in the sector to drastically improve farm mechanisation, rainwater conservation and reducing water wastages through drip irrigation. The storage, marketing and pricing mechanisms of farm produce need to be more scientific to enable the farmers get remunerative price throughout the year.
VSK Pillai
Changanacherry, Kerala
Curbing rural migration
Many of the problems facing rural India can be resolved by encouraging agricultural and allied activities. This can be done not by subsidies and freebies but by motivating the rural folk to take up agriculture as a profession/source of income. Also, there’s a need to improve the standard of agricultural universities.
A majority of the Indian population lives in villages. Hence, providing good sanitation, infrastructure, roads and employment opportunities is vital to arrest the migration of villagers to the already overcrowded cities. The concept of smart villages on the lines of smart cities will lead to overall development of the nation and prevent lopsided economic growth.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Multi-modal connectivity
The launch of PM Gati Sakthi, a National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, is aimed at speeding up the implementation of public sector infrastructure projects by bringing together 16 ministries is welcome.
Given the multiplicity of approvals required from varied departments and the typical inter-ministerial delays in the entire process, the significance of concerted efforts with a thrust to promote coordinated approach between ministries to streamline the process and minimise the bottlenecks cannot be lost sight of.
The success of the initiatives largely hinges on effective coordination between ministries and breaking down bureaucratic silos, which is easier said than done.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Speed up clearances
The main premise behind Gati Shakti digital platform is to break the inter-ministerial silos so as to avoid time and cost overruns. In the current scheme of things, many projects are rendered financially unviable as there is an inordinate delay in obtaining clearances from a multitude of agencies under various ministries. This platform can be more effective if accountability, along with a time line, is also stipulated.
There are allegations of crony capitalism as many big players are able to reap the benefits of such initiatives. The scheme will be successful only if it can create a mechanism where human intervention is minimum and all clearances and approvals are granted on merit of the case only.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
New labour codes
This refers to ‘Revisit labour codes’ (October 14). The new codes do reduce the burden of compliance by condensing the existing cumbersome labour laws. Rules have also been framed rules for migrant, gig and platform workers. But reducing the take-home pay of workers through high deductions and encouraging contract workers may not be good for employees. In the current pandemic situation, employers’ pain in running their units must be recognised, else investments may not be forthcoming.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
