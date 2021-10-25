Letters to the editor dated October 25, 2021

Fitting reward

Actor Rajnikanth has rightly been bestowed upon with Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest state honour for excellence in Indian cinema.

His journey from a bus conductor to the super star of Tamil film industry was truly phenomenal. Introduced by a late veteran director K.Balanchander in Apooruva Ragangal which also starred an another legendary actor Kamal Haasan in a lead role, Rajnikanth had carved a niche for himself with his inimitable style and mannerisms and went on to become one of the most popular actors in the country.

The superstardom status didn’t come to him easily. He worked up his way to win the hearts and minds of people.

Though he excelled in every roles he esaayed, an array of action films such as Baasha and Annamalai have catapulted him to the position of an indisputable reigning star of Tamil tinsel world.

That his exuberance still remains intact despite having crossed 70 is more than a reflection of his undying passion and love for cinema.

No doubt, actor Rajnikanth will always a remain source of inspiration for all the budding and aspiring actors of the country.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (Tamil Nadu)

Disturbing trend

Apropos the article ‘Public sector banks – the promise of a new dawn’ (October 25), it is disturbing to note that SBI has closed down 3,000 branches and Canara Bank rationalised 600 branches within one year of its post merger or amalgamation.

This means what both these giant banks did do was a mechanical exercise rather than expanding their footprint to unbanked or underbanked regions of say, North-Eastern States.

Yet, there is no official data available from other leading banks regarding closure of branches post merger and for sure, the numbers would zoom.

It is intriguing to note that there is a shift in the government's approach from merger to privatisation. The logic of the Air India deal can not be applied in case of public sector banks.

Air India has gone to the hands of Tatas, who have been in this business for long and making a turnaround will just be a matter of time.

Banking business is not as easy as other businesses. Corporate investors must have the best industry level experience and also practical knowledge in understanding the nuances of borrowers’ expectations in meeting their credit requirements and complying with legal aspects associated with it. It is time for the government to tread cautiously.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Expanded IPL

With reference to ‘Bidding for 2 new IPL teams today’, IPL’s, following has been increasing every year and even during the pandemic its UAE edition was also a huge success.

So the BCCI would like to earn more money by bringing in two more teams into the ring. Existing teams will be a bit edgy considering that their key players may go to rivals but then there is no dearth of talent in the cricketing world. And it will be good for players as well because at least 20-30 more players will be in the mix and can rub shoulders with international cricketers and learn a lot from them.

Bal Govind

Noida

Chinese checkers

With reference to ‘China using pandemic as an excuse to block Indian imports’ (October 25), China’s action to block imports smacks of a large country and economy. This decision will have cascading effects on global trade and is likely to affect demand and supply but China itself may face isolation gradually.

The pandemic is here to stay for the short term. Nations should learn to live with the pandemic by rapidly vaccinating people and they will have to tighten or relax lockdown measures according to situations.

China should honour all its past contracts and WHO should issue advisory to all nations to ensure that movement of goods and people for employment and education is not hampered.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.