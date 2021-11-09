Letters to the editor dated November 9, 2021

Tapping GM’s potential

With reference to the article ‘No scientific basis for GM crops’ regulation’ (November 9), the resultant quantum leaps in the scale of agro production, would need to be matched with innovative policy foresight, extraordinary administrative acumen and political will. Without this support onion, sugar or even the humble tomatoes, every single agro commodity will get affected.

The advent of GM saw a progressive streak in the government pushing the success of Bt cotton. But its ardour for leveraging modern sciences is not matched by its effort to streamline long-term agro administration. Bt Brinjal was taken up in 2008 but is yet to pick up momentum. An inter-State policy mechanism must be set up to tap the potential of new agro technologies.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Mapping PSU assets

This refers to the short article ‘Will asset monetisation work?’ (November 9). The apprehensions raised are genuine.

But some of the fears expressed, like the move affecting the country's international rating and consequent drying up of FDI or clustering of private in-house investors are far fetched as they cannot be avoided in the initial stages. But, gradually, as trust in governance gathers pace, regulatory and legislative measures can provide safeguards. Though there will be a time lag, the Asset Monetisation initiative will also help improve the government’s finances.

Time is opportune for mapping the resources including real estate, unutilised capacities of industrial units, domestic gold stock and potential for agricultural and industrial production.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Crime and PMDY accounts

This is with reference to the news report ‘States with higher PMJDY account balances see fall in crime, says SBI report’ (November 9).

This basic bank account scheme should be taken to interior parts of India where people still depend on money lenders for their financial needs.

Secondly, some of the schemes introduced by the government namely Atal Pension Yojana, PMJJBY and PMSBY (death insurance/accidental death insurance), Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana (for the benefit of girl child) should be given wide publicity through electronic and social media to create awareness among people.

Extending banking facilities to the unbanked is vital for India to become an economic superpower. Financial inclusion should be given priority while drafting economic policies.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Afghan tragedy

This refers to ‘Afghanistan iñ the grip of hunger’ (November 9). Afghanistan is a strategically important country for India. India has helped build schools, hospitals and dams in Afghanistan. During Hamid Karzai's visit to India,the Strategic Partnership agreement was signed to assure strong and vibrant relations between the two countries.

India is one of the largest regional donors of the region. India must give Afghanistan all the humanitarian assistance it needs in this hour of crisis. The fate of India’s investment in Afghanistan depends upon a stable Afghan regime which fosters good relations with India.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi