Letters to the editor dated November 9, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tapping GM’s potential
With reference to the article ‘No scientific basis for GM crops’ regulation’ (November 9), the resultant quantum leaps in the scale of agro production, would need to be matched with innovative policy foresight, extraordinary administrative acumen and political will. Without this support onion, sugar or even the humble tomatoes, every single agro commodity will get affected.
The advent of GM saw a progressive streak in the government pushing the success of Bt cotton. But its ardour for leveraging modern sciences is not matched by its effort to streamline long-term agro administration. Bt Brinjal was taken up in 2008 but is yet to pick up momentum. An inter-State policy mechanism must be set up to tap the potential of new agro technologies.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
Mapping PSU assets
This refers to the short article ‘Will asset monetisation work?’ (November 9). The apprehensions raised are genuine.
But some of the fears expressed, like the move affecting the country's international rating and consequent drying up of FDI or clustering of private in-house investors are far fetched as they cannot be avoided in the initial stages. But, gradually, as trust in governance gathers pace, regulatory and legislative measures can provide safeguards. Though there will be a time lag, the Asset Monetisation initiative will also help improve the government’s finances.
Time is opportune for mapping the resources including real estate, unutilised capacities of industrial units, domestic gold stock and potential for agricultural and industrial production.
MG Warrier
Mumbai
Crime and PMDY accounts
This is with reference to the news report ‘States with higher PMJDY account balances see fall in crime, says SBI report’ (November 9).
This basic bank account scheme should be taken to interior parts of India where people still depend on money lenders for their financial needs.
Secondly, some of the schemes introduced by the government namely Atal Pension Yojana, PMJJBY and PMSBY (death insurance/accidental death insurance), Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana (for the benefit of girl child) should be given wide publicity through electronic and social media to create awareness among people.
Extending banking facilities to the unbanked is vital for India to become an economic superpower. Financial inclusion should be given priority while drafting economic policies.
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Afghan tragedy
This refers to ‘Afghanistan iñ the grip of hunger’ (November 9). Afghanistan is a strategically important country for India. India has helped build schools, hospitals and dams in Afghanistan. During Hamid Karzai's visit to India,the Strategic Partnership agreement was signed to assure strong and vibrant relations between the two countries.
India is one of the largest regional donors of the region. India must give Afghanistan all the humanitarian assistance it needs in this hour of crisis. The fate of India’s investment in Afghanistan depends upon a stable Afghan regime which fosters good relations with India.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...