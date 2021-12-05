Letters to the editor dated December 3, 2021

Inflation must be controlled

This refers to ‘Persistent inflation will hurt growth’(December 3). At a time when the government is enforcing growth-boosting reforms, particularly by stimulating the supply of credit to propel investment, demand and consumption, these are also among the factors propelling inflation.

The elevated pump price of fuels and the rising commodity prices are creating a multiplier effect and adversely affecting the purchasing power of consumers. It is imperative to control inflationary tendencies by ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services across the economy.

A further cut in the monetary policy rate is irrational as the chances of utilising bank credit for unproductive objectives cannot be ruled out. Further generation of bad assets by the banking sector in addition to the elevated level of non-performing assets will not help attain optimum capacity utilisation of the fixed capital. A marginal increase in policy rates is essential to prompt banks to hike the deposit rates a bit, as this is essential to boost the growth of household savings which are vital for promoting investments. Banks need to strengthen their monitoring of loans to control NPAs.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

MSP calculation

This has reference to ‘Why not an inflation-based MSP regime?’ (December 3). Due to the rising cost of labour and agro inputs, farmers seek frequent upward revision in MSP for major crops.

The government has changed the methodology of calculating MSP by dropping interest on capital and cost of farmers’ managerial services, leading to reduced MSP.

An inflation-based MSP regime is vital to assure real income security to farmers. More than widening the agri market and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere, an inclusive calculation of MSP will do them more good and open vistas for further agri reforms.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Rising up the corporate ladder

Apropos ‘What’s propelling Indians to the top of US firms?’ (December 3), education at elite institutions and technical skills can only take one up to a certain level. Going beyond that and reaching the top of the corporate ladder require solid interpersonal and man-management skills.

The success of Indian professionals in the US will act as an inspiration to youngsters to set higher goals and emulate them.

Bal Govind

Noida

Career opportunities

The elevation of Parag Agarwal as CEO of Twitter has made him the latest poster boy of Indians succeeding in America. We are filled with pride when somebody among our own makes it big on foreign shores. The absence of similar opportunities in India and the endless configurations of caste and creed to succeed at the highest level is responsible for the mess India is in today, with the most talented trying their luck on foreign shores.

The role of English in his elevation cannot be underestimated. But it would be worth remembering that for every success story there will be thousands of others who have failed to make it big.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

The disabled need more care

This refers to ‘Start-ups win laurels for developing innovative technologies for disabled’ (December 3). The government should frame rules to help disabled persons lead a normal life. In the West, the needs of the disabled are looked after by the government and special provisions are made for them in all government activities/services. India does provide reservation for the physically challenged in government jobs.

However, reservation alone will not help much. Not only should the grievances of the disabled be redressed, they should be empowered and made self-sufficient. The condition of differently-abled people is more pathetic, with only certain organisations taking care of them and that too without any government support or funds. To help take their grievances to the government, such persons should be adequately represented in the Rajya Sabha/State councils.

Veena Shenoy

Thane