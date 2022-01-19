Letters to the Editor dated January 19, 2022

No double standards please

This refers to 'DGCA extends ban on international flights till Feb 28' (January 19). While one can understand and appreciate the DGCA's decision, one fails to comprehend the rationale behind the uninterrupted flights, operating under the 'air bubble' arrangement.

Mind you, India has air-bubble pacts with 28 countries that include the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others. Does it really make any sense to permit these special flights under the cover of the so-called 'air bubble arrangement'? More importantly, are all those air passengers who happen to travel by these flights, Corona proof? Let the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation clarify its position on this matter.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Sustaining growth

This is with reference to the article “How the budget can cement growth?” Like last year this year also is a challenging one.

In the upcoming Budget, five major areas must be considered in terms of domestic growth, Fecilititating export infra structure, access to healthcare , increasing savings to help consumption, while also supporting geo-economic preparedness.

If the district hospitals , hospitals in the rural areas and the railway hospitals and the state insurance hospitals are strengthened through public private mode most of the health problems would be solved.

Infrastructure projects must be encouraged with government backing. Agriculture must be allocated sufficient funds to achieve the target of doubling the farmers income.

Then comes the regular demands of taxpayers like removal of TDS on deposits, increase in interest rates of domestic deposits especially the senior citizens category, reduction of tax slab rates, removal of cesses, etc, which are unlikely to be met. It highly unlikely that these demands would be .

Because of third wave this Budget will also have take many tough decisions .

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram (AP)

Chinese checkers

This refers to the article, “Checkmating China in Sri Lanka”, (January 19). Sri Lanka has faleen into a debt trap, thanks to the public investment projects financed by China. With inflation at record high, food prices skyrocketing, and its coffers running dry, Sri Lanka’s economic crises are deepening, and the country appears to be staring at a “humanitarian crisis”. In this situation, China has ignored Si Lanka’s request of restructuring loans.

Meanwhile, India responded with high alacrity to Sri Lanka’s financial needs -- demonstrating a greater mutual understanding between the Rajapaksas and the Narendra Modi government. Also, India extended loans worth $1.5 billion to the island nation for emergency purchases of food, medicines and fuel to tide over an economic crisis.

However, India's encouraging response to the Sri Lanka’s financial woes must be seen in the context of Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Whatever the reality, one thing is clear: The first glimmer of a pushback against China in a debt-ridden South Asian nation has begun.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Need for tailor-made solutions

Apropos “Upasi seeks higher allocation in Budget for commodity boards” (January 19), in view of the fact that plantation crops fall under the MoIC, owing to its contributions to exports, several benefits offered to the core agricultural sector are denied.

Secondly, the woes of small and medium growers must be identified distinctly, as their contribution is much larger in terms of volume. Thirdly, the loan restructuring demanded must be tailor-made to suit individual needs, failing which the already beleaguered sector may further slip into irreversible distress.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)