Letters to the Editor dated February 3, 2022

Delayed 5G launch

Introduction of 5G in 2022 shows how far are we behind the rest of the world . We are going to introduce 5G after three years of its introduction in rest of the world . If 5G can bring employment and development, we already missed several buses . Where do we stand when we compare our digital capabilities with China?

China already became a global leader of 5G and even successfully conducted a remote surgery using the same network. More than half of the computers and mobile phones sold last year were made in China.

India is nowhere among top 100 countries based on internet speed. China has more than double 5G base stations than rest of the world combined. Their investments and research on AI and digital currency are amazing. Still some so called intellectuals and industrialists in India are praising the government for introducing 5G at eleventh hour. Actually, the government is answerable to the nation for its late introduction .

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala)

A blot on the Indian democracy

The latest ADR report reveals that 156 out of the total 615 (nearly 25 per cent) candidates contesting in the first phase of the upcoming UP Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against them. But instead of ushering in the much-needed electoral reforms, the government has turned a blind eye to this issue.

The report further reveals that out of these candidates, those with serious criminal cases account for 121 (20 per cent), Crorepatis: 286 (46 per cent) and their average assets: ₹3.72 crore. Intriguingly, all major political parties have ignored the Supreme Court’s directions on candidate selection.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Infra imperatives

With reference to “ ‘Infrastructure delayed is infrastructure denied’,. it goes without saying that both pace and number of road projects have increased significantly in last few years, but still we have a long way to gowhen it comes to creating sustainable infrastructure across the country.

In this year’s Budget, apart from government’s capex increase, ₹48,000 crore has been earmarked for 80 lakh rural houses and river interlinking projects across the country has been proposed and in-fact five DPRs have already been finalised But we should always remember that time is also of an essence in any infrastructure project. Hence what needs to be done is to strictly follow project milestones so that desired benefits of this river and rural housing project reaches to the people in time. And the writer’s suggestion of replacing L1 with other parameters must be pondered over.

Bal Govind

Noida

Railways’ woes

With reference to the article Rail budget : hits and misses’ (February 3). A rail system of British times, set up essentially for goods transport, now transports a billion people Administratively it is becoming too unwieldy and with negative earnings, must graduate beyond railway budgets to a wider perspective.

Nations are actively brainstorming on traffic needs up to 2050 when Traffic densities will be pushed beyond practical limits. India leads with 30.9 per cent share of World passenger km (China 23.4) but far behind in World Tonne Km at 5.4 per cent (US 33.9 ). Freight requirements will be exponential with rise in GDP. Wages form a very large chunk of revenue and should be incentive based on faster haulage and wagon turn around. A well oiled organisation alone can lift levels of operational competency.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai