With reference to ‘Time to take care of diabetic employees?’ (November 21), it is not merely diabetics who need care in workplace but also those suffering from hypertension, varicose veins and eye problems.

Health care by employers need not be confined to monetary support alone. A separate enclosure for checking blood pressure and sugar levels and taking insulin shots will be helpful.

Adequate lighting is required especially on the computer tables to protect employees’ eyes. These facilities do not cost much and will go a long way in healthcare of employees.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Loose ends in Data Bill

Apropos Editorial ‘Data doubts’ (November 21), the government has re-introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill without budging on the most contentious provision to exempt itself from the law. The new Bill has hiked penalty provisions for entities failing to protect individuals from data breaches, but the government has been kept out. These exemptions must be a cause for concern, as they give the state immense power to breach an individual’s privacy.

The Bill has left many loose ends — giving rise to doubts that the government has a say in reframing some of the rules and regulations in its favour. With institutions prone to political meddling, it is pertinent to reimagine the powers and controls of newly formed institutions and regulators — especially those impacting people’s freedom and privacy.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Monetary policy tangle

This refers to “Banks left to juggle with rates” (November 21). The fact that credit growth has surpassed deposit growth proves monetary policy’s ineffectiveness.

Based on asset-liability mismatch and difference in time buckets, banks either follow internal rates based on MCLR, base rate or PLR as their bench mark rates or external rates.

On the other hand to facilitate quick transmission of rate changes, RBI had decided to link rates to external bench mark like repo rate /three or six-month treasury rates. But benchmarking to external rates have benefitted borrowers since banks have adopted floating rates system in case of loans but fixed rates on deposits.

RBI needs to make it mandatory for banks to follow floating rates in case of deposit rates also to ensure a level playing field to both depositors and lenders.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Movies with a message

This is with reference to the news report, ‘Drishyam 2 sets cash registers ringing at Box-office’ (November 21), is refreshing news for a movie-mad nation. The industry has produced great actors like Raj Kapoor, NT Rama Rao, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajnikant to name a few. Movies like Mughal-E-Azam, and Baiju Bawra which were produced decades back are still popular.

Movies must have all the necessary ingredients to make money at the box office as movie making is a costly affair.

Hence the producers require a guarantee that their movies mint money/recover costs at the box office. Movies with a social message can also bring about change in society.

The Indian movie industry should chase excellence and produce good movies which may or may not qualify for international awards but send powerful social messages and recover costs for the producers.

Veena Shenoy

Thane