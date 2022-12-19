Apropos ‘For UCBs, SFB conversion is not viable’ (December 19), most of the Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) perform well in their respective regions or States, the idea of promoting them to Small Finance Bank (SFBs) through available regulatory mechanisms appear to be not a right choice.

RBI has already put the DCBs on par with SFBs in respect of priority sector lending (PSL). However, the DCBs are doing well in respect of priority sector advances surpassing the mandatory laid down target of 40 per cent. There is a fear that post SFB categorisation, DCBs would lose their original identity of a local bank.

Migrating to SFBs and then to Universal Bank is not a great idea as of now when merger of big size PSBs are gaining momentum.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Income Tax reforms

Like every year, this year too, during Budget time, there are debates over simplifying tax structure. While the IT Department must be hailed for introducing many good features on filing, quick refunds and so one, some areas need attention.

Earlier we had one regime with 3 slabs. Now we have 2 regimes, one with 3 slabs and another with 6. That hardly looks like simplification. On Capital Gains Tax. We have several asset classes – equity/equity mutual funds, debt/debt mutual funds, immovable assets, listed/unlisted securities, gold, etc. with a maze of rates and holding period thresholds. Can we have one reasonable rate for LT and one for ST for all classes with one threshold? Further agricultural income needs a relook. A person with salary income (non-farmer) cannot claim tax-exempt agri income.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Maintain cyber vigil

Apropos ‘Cyber attacks on healthcare sector rising’ (December 19), it alarming that healthcare in India has thus far faced about 1.9 million cyber attacks during this year.

Since the origin of the recent hacking of the servers at the AIIMS, New Delhi, have reportedly been traced back to China and more such attacks targeting nation’s other ‘key’ healthcare institutes can’t be ruled out, it becomes incumbent upon ‘all concerned’ to remain fully alert/vigilent apart from learning some lasting lessons from its intriguing, unprecedented and worrisome episode.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Messi’s moment

From being beaten in the first match to winning the World Cup; Argentina came a long way. Congrats to the team. The Messi magic was the most important factor in Argentina winning the Cup.

Clearly there’s something about the game that makes the spectators go bonkers. Grown up men weeping like children at their teams loss is a common sight. Perhaps no other game evokes the same patriotic fervour as Football. It’s only rival in terms of popularity is the Olympic Games.

People are willing to shell out humongous amounts of money for watching the game in the stadium.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai